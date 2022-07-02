13-Year-Old Brayden Capen Posts 3 Nation-Leading Times at SE Summer Sizzler

2022 SE NAC Speedo Summer Sizzler
- June 23-25
- Tracy Caulkins Competition Pool – Centennial Sportsplex
- Nashville, TN
- Results: “2022 Speedo Summer Sizzler” on Meet Mobile
Brayden Capen left last weekend’s Speedo Summer Sizzler in Nashville with seven new personal bests, including three nation-leading times among 13-year-old boys and two that rank top 20 all-time for his age.
Capen, who competes for the Academy Bullets Swim Club, achieved a 2022 Futures cut in the 200 back with a 2:10.61. That time ranks top in the country among 13-year-old boys this season, nearly three seconds ahead of the next-fastest swimmer, and No. 20 all-time nationally for his age. He clocked a 1:00.99 in the 100 back, the fastest time in the country this season by nearly two seconds and 34th all-time.
Capen also registered a nation-leading time in the 200 IM with a 2:14.06, just .09 seconds faster than Brandon Anand and 40th all-time among 13-year-old boys. Capen’s 4:43.17 in the 400 IM ranks No. 20 all-time, but second this season behind Anand’s 4:41.01. Capen put his versatility on full display by posting personal bests in the 200 free (2:02.30), 400 free (4:14.89), and 800 free (8:54.94), respectively ranking 13th, third, and sixth nationally for his age this season.
On the girls side, 14-year-old Charlotte Crush impressed by achieving her sixth Junior Nationals cut at last weekend’s Speedo Summer Sizzler in Nashville, this time in the 200 back with a personal-best 2:17.15.
The Lakeside Swim Team (KY) member shaved more than a second off her previous best from March, moving up to No. 4 among 14-year-old girls this season (dating back to last September). Crush also climbed the age group ranks in the 200 fly with a 2:17.02, .68 seconds faster than her previous best from two weeks prior and good for third nationally among 14-year-olds this season. In the 200 free, she took more than a second off her previous best from earlier in June with a 2:06.98, which ranks 12th among 14-year-olds this season.
12-year-old Lia Roggi tallied five first-place finishes, all personal bests, for the Academy Bullets Swim Club. In the 50 free, her 27.46 now ranks second nationally among 12-year-old girls this season. In the 100 free, Roggi reached the wall in 1:01.42, 10th this season. And in the 100 fly, she clocked another top-10 this season with a 1:06.48 that ranks sixth for her age.
Louisville junior Gabi Albiero placed 1st in three events — the 50 free (25.52), 100 free (55.40), and 100 fly (58.66) — slightly off her personal bests from April’s International Team Trials. She came closest to a top time in the 100 free, where she was just .11 off her personal-best 55.29. In March, Albiero was a finalist in the 100-yard free and 100-yard fly at the NCAA Championships.
2022 SE NAC Speedo Summer Sizzler Team Results
- points according to Meet Mobile
Combined
- Lakeside Swim Team, 2772.5
- Academy Bullets Swim Club, 2683
- Nashville Aquatic Club, 2068.5
- Razorback Aquatic Club AquaHawgs, 1069
- Kentucky Aquatics, 1013
- Countryside YMCA Torpedoes Swimming, 972
- Cardinal Aquatics, 966
- Triton Swimming of Louisville, 867.5
- Phoenix Swimming, 654.5
- Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics, 470
Men
- Lakeside Swim Team, 1909.5
- Nashville Aquatic Club, 1240.5
- Academy Bullets Swim Club, 889.5
- Kentucky Aquatics, 687
- Countryside YMCA Torpedoes Swimming, 498
- Razorback Aquatic Club AquaHawgs, 422
- Cardinal Aquatics, 365
- Phoenix Swimming, 335.5
- Triton Swimming of Louisville, 297
- Newburgh Sea Creatures, 197
Women
- Academy Bullets Swim Club, 1793.5
- Lakeside Swim Team, 863
- Nashville Aquatic Club, 828
- Razorback Aquatic Club AquaHawgs, 647
- Cardinal Aquatics, 601
- Triton Swimming of Louisville, 570.5
- Countryside YMCA Torpedoes Swimming, 474
- Kentucky Aquatics, 326
- Phoenix Swimming, 319
- Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics, 305