13-Year-Old Brayden Capen Posts 3 Nation-Leading Times at SE Summer Sizzler

2022 SE NAC Speedo Summer Sizzler

June 23-25

Tracy Caulkins Competition Pool – Centennial Sportsplex Nashville, TN

Results: “2022 Speedo Summer Sizzler” on Meet Mobile

Brayden Capen left last weekend’s Speedo Summer Sizzler in Nashville with seven new personal bests, including three nation-leading times among 13-year-old boys and two that rank top 20 all-time for his age.

Capen, who competes for the Academy Bullets Swim Club, achieved a 2022 Futures cut in the 200 back with a 2:10.61. That time ranks top in the country among 13-year-old boys this season, nearly three seconds ahead of the next-fastest swimmer, and No. 20 all-time nationally for his age. He clocked a 1:00.99 in the 100 back, the fastest time in the country this season by nearly two seconds and 34th all-time.

Capen also registered a nation-leading time in the 200 IM with a 2:14.06, just .09 seconds faster than Brandon Anand and 40th all-time among 13-year-old boys. Capen’s 4:43.17 in the 400 IM ranks No. 20 all-time, but second this season behind Anand’s 4:41.01. Capen put his versatility on full display by posting personal bests in the 200 free (2:02.30), 400 free (4:14.89), and 800 free (8:54.94), respectively ranking 13th, third, and sixth nationally for his age this season.

On the girls side, 14-year-old Charlotte Crush impressed by achieving her sixth Junior Nationals cut at last weekend’s Speedo Summer Sizzler in Nashville, this time in the 200 back with a personal-best 2:17.15.

The Lakeside Swim Team (KY) member shaved more than a second off her previous best from March, moving up to No. 4 among 14-year-old girls this season (dating back to last September). Crush also climbed the age group ranks in the 200 fly with a 2:17.02, .68 seconds faster than her previous best from two weeks prior and good for third nationally among 14-year-olds this season. In the 200 free, she took more than a second off her previous best from earlier in June with a 2:06.98, which ranks 12th among 14-year-olds this season.

12-year-old Lia Roggi tallied five first-place finishes, all personal bests, for the Academy Bullets Swim Club. In the 50 free, her 27.46 now ranks second nationally among 12-year-old girls this season. In the 100 free, Roggi reached the wall in 1:01.42, 10th this season. And in the 100 fly, she clocked another top-10 this season with a 1:06.48 that ranks sixth for her age.

Louisville junior Gabi Albiero placed 1st in three events — the 50 free (25.52), 100 free (55.40), and 100 fly (58.66) — slightly off her personal bests from April’s International Team Trials. She came closest to a top time in the 100 free, where she was just .11 off her personal-best 55.29. In March, Albiero was a finalist in the 100-yard free and 100-yard fly at the NCAA Championships.

2022 SE NAC Speedo Summer Sizzler Team Results

points according to Meet Mobile

Combined

Lakeside Swim Team, 2772.5 Academy Bullets Swim Club, 2683 Nashville Aquatic Club, 2068.5 Razorback Aquatic Club AquaHawgs, 1069 Kentucky Aquatics, 1013 Countryside YMCA Torpedoes Swimming, 972 Cardinal Aquatics, 966 Triton Swimming of Louisville, 867.5 Phoenix Swimming, 654.5 Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics, 470

Men

Lakeside Swim Team, 1909.5 Nashville Aquatic Club, 1240.5 Academy Bullets Swim Club, 889.5 Kentucky Aquatics, 687 Countryside YMCA Torpedoes Swimming, 498 Razorback Aquatic Club AquaHawgs, 422 Cardinal Aquatics, 365 Phoenix Swimming, 335.5 Triton Swimming of Louisville, 297 Newburgh Sea Creatures, 197

Women