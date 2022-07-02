UCSC Breaks Canadian Age Group Relay Record Set in 2009 By an Olympian & WR Holder

So far in 2022, Canadian star swimmer Summer McIntosh has rewritten the country’s record books in the 15-17 age group. But she is not the only Canadian girl to set a National Age Group Record this month.

While McIntosh was racing at the World Championships, a quartet of swimmers from the University of Calgary Swim Club broke a National Age Group relay record at a sanctioned intrasquad meet.

The relay of Kamryn Cannings, Kaycee Cannings, Eliza Housman, and Katie Graboski combined for a 1:42.05 in the 200 meter freestyle relay (short course). That’s the 8th-best relay in Canadian history of any age, an Alberta Record, and a new Canadian National Age Group Record.

The previous record of 1:42.23 was set by a squad from the famed Etobicoke Swim Club in March 2009. That Etobicoke relay included future World Record holder Amanda Reason, future World Junior Championships team member Lauren Earp, future NCAA All-American Jacqueline Keire, and future Olympian Heather MacLean.

Splits Comparison:

Other Meet Results

Besides her contribution to the relay, 17-year old Kamryn Cannings, one of Canada’s top young prospects, tied her best time in the 50 free (25.43), swam a best time in the 50 breast (33.12), swam a best time in the 100 IM (1:03.61) at the event.

13-year old Maxine Clark broke two Provincial Age Group Records in the meet as well. In the 50 fly, she swam 28.00, in the 100 fly she swam 1:01.23, and in the 100 IM, she swam 1:04.44.

That 50 fly time broke the previous record of 28.02 that was held by Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Rebecca Smith (from 2014). Her 100 fly time broke Kamryn Cannings‘ previous Provincial Record that was set in 2019. Her 100 IM time broke another Smith Record, which had been 1:04.68 from 2013.