13-Year-Old Erica Jaffe Swims 200 Yard IM in 2:02.72

2020 Sierra Marlins Swim Team Senior Winter Championships

December 4-6, 2020

Folsom Aquatics Center, Folsom, CA

Short Course Yards (25 yard)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 SMST Senior Winter Championships”

Results

California seemed determined to prevent the Sierra Marlins Swim Team from racing last weekend as the state struggled with wildfires and rising COVID-19 rates. These brought uncertainty regarding health regulations, causing the team to postpone the meet 4 times over 4 weeks. The swimmers found out last Wednesday that they would finally get to race Friday through Sunday, and that they would still be able to participate in the USA Swimming 18 & Under Winter Championships.

13-year-old Erica Jaffe was one of many swimmers who took advantage of this opportunity, posting 3 best times in total. She crushed her previous best 200 IM time from November by nearly 5 seconds, touching the wall at 2:02.72. She dropped nearly 4 seconds in her 200 back for a time of 2:00.28. Her previous best was from Sectionals in March, pre-coronavirus pandemic.

UCLA commit Rosie Murphy swept the backstroke events, starting with a 54.19 split on the lead-off leg of the 200 medley relay. This lowered her previous best from December, 2019 which was already a Summer Juniors qualifying time. The 18 & Under Winter Championships results are being updated sporadically, but as of right now this time would earn Murphy 12th place.

Murphy went on to post a 1:56.98 in the 200 back, coming within 1 second of her best time from Winter Junior Nationals in 2019. Murphy also swam the 200IM, earning a 2nd personal best at 2:01.12. Currently her 200 back swim would place her in 5th place and her 200 IM would place her in 16th place in the 18 & Under Winter Championships.

On the boy’s side, Cal commit Kai Crews bested his 100 back time from the Washington Open in January, clocking a new personal best time of 48.10. This would place him in a tie for 6th place with Josh Zuchowski of Flood Aquatics Swim Team at the 18 & Under Winter Championships.

Crews represented Indonesia at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in 2019, swimming all of the backstroke events, the 50 and 100 free, the 50 and 100 fly, and the 200 IM. He also made SwimSwam’s Way Too Early list of boys in the high school class of 2021.

Backstroke break-through swims were a repeating theme for the Marlins last weekend as 14-year-old Brady Calkins crushed his 3-week-old personal best in the 100 back by 1.5 seconds. He touched the wall at 52.54 with a new Sectionals qualifying time. Calkins followed up that swim with another personal best in the 200 back, touching the wall at 1:53.92, and dropping 2 seconds from another personal best that he swam in November.

