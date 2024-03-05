10 Chloe Kim, the Last Uncommitted Top-20 from the Class of 2025, Chooses Princeton

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Chloe Kim from Glen Rock, in northern New Jersey, has announced on social media her verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University. (Scroll to the second photo for a shot of Kim at DeNunzio Pool.)

“I am so honored to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Princeton University! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for supporting me throughout this process. A special thank you to coach Abby for giving me this incredible opportunity. GO TIGERS!! 🐅🐅”

Kim will make the 90-minute trek south to Princeton in the fall of 2025 to join fellow commits Sophia Sunwoo and Sophie Segerson from Washington state; Californians Delaney Herr and Sydney Willson; and Savannah Skow from New Mexico.

Kim swims year-round with Scarlet Aquatics and specializes in the 400/500 range, but she’s also been as fast as 16:16 in the mile and has solid times in the 200 free, back, and IM. We ranked her #10 on our Way Too Early List of top recruits from the high school class of 2025.

At Winter Juniors East last December, she went her second-best mile time, 16:25.35, to place 4th. It’s a time that would have scored 4th by 6 seconds at 2024 Ivy League Championships in February. She had a big program at Winter Juniors, also competing in the 200/500 free, 200 back, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. She clocked a PB in the 500 free (4:45.95), which would have made the A final at Ivies. A month earlier, she had clocked a lifetime best in the 400 IM (4:11.49) at the SwimMAC November Invitational.

Kim had a huge showing at Summer Junior Nationals in 2022, where she won the 400 IM (4:43.45), was runner-up in the 1500 free (16:28.77), was 4th in the 800 free (8:44.88), and came in 7th in the 400 free (4:16.59). She also competed in the 200 free, 200 back, 200 fly, and 200 IM. Last summer, while she was off those times at Summer Juniors, she did improve her LCM times in the 200 IM (2:18.79), 100 back (1:04.96), 100 fly (1:02.74), and 200 fly (2:16.59) during the season.

Best Times:

1650 free – 16:16.21

1000 free – 9:42.69

500 free – 4:45.95

200 free – 1:48.70

400 IM – 4:11.49

200 IM – 2:00.01

200 back – 1:57.22

200 fly – 1:59.10

200 breast – 2:16.12

