Florida Commit Sofia Plaza Swims 4:08.64 400 IM At North Carolina Senior Champs

North Carolina Senior Champs

February 22-25, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

Cary, NC

Results PDF

Girls Recap

Team Scores:

SwimMAC Carolina 1023.5 Marlins Of Raleigh 394 Waves Of Wilmington,Inc. 375

Sofia Plaza (SwimMAC) who is headed to Florida this fall was one of many highlights last weekend. Plaza swam five personal best times at the meet including a 4:08.64 in the 400 IM as well as a 2:10.55 in the 200 breast. Her 400 IM best time now would have earned an NCAA invite the last four years and would rank #22 in the NCAA this season.

SwimMAC’s Elle Scott got under the 1:00 mark in November 2023 for the first time and swam a new personal best as she touched in a 59.54. Scott’s arrival will be key for Cal in fall 2025 as Cal’s top two 100 breaststrokers will have since graduated. Scott also swam new personal best times in the 100 free (49.23) and 200 fly (2:02.45).

SwimMAC teammate Avery Klamfoth also cracked a new personal best in the 400 IM swimming a 4:10.90. She also swam a 50.91 in the 100 free and a 1:00.43 in the 100 breast for new best times. Klamfoth is currently in her sophomore year of high school.

After swimming a best time in the 100 back at the beginning of February, Tennessee (2025) commit Alyssa Claborn followed her swim up with a new personal best in the 200 back as she swam a 1:58.93, marking her first time under the 2-minute mark.

Other notable swims:

Arizona commit for fall 2024 Kayman Neal swam a new personal best of a 1:48.10 in the 200 free, her first time under 1:50

Boys Recap

Team Scores:

Marlins Of Raleigh 674 Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg 584.5 New Wave Swim Team 499.5

After swimming a best time of a 50.37 in January, Drew Sito of New Wave touched in a 50.12 in the boys 100 back. He now moves up from #54 all-time to #47. Sito also swam a personal best in the 100 free with a 46.11.

NC State commit from New Wave Matt Marsteiner swam numerous personal best times. Matt Marsteiner swam to a 15:00.38 in the 1650 freestyle. Marsteiner was the #17 ranked recruit in SwimSwam’s most updated rankings as he was the #12 ranked recruit and top miler of his class at the time of his commitment. He also swam a best time in the 400 IM with a 4:47.51, a best time by over four seconds.

Current high school sophomore Santi Alzate had three personal best times as he swam to a 1:48.92 in the 200 fly, his first time under 1:50, a 1:49.85 in the 200 IM, and a 3:51.41 in the 400 IM. Alzate had previous best times of a 1:53.14 in the 200 IM and a 3:58.37 in the 400 IM.

Other notable swims: