Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Yasuhiro Koseki Fires Off 25.91 50 Breast Asian Record At 29 Years Of Age

Comments: 5

63RD JAPANESE SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Japanese men’s breaststroke has been on fire at these Short Course Championships, with Yuya Hinomoto producing a new national record in the 100m breast yesterday while another standard bit the dust here on day 2.

While competing in the fast and furious 50m breaststroke, racing mainstay Yasuhiro Koseki nailed the fastest time of his career, posting a monster 25.91 to take gold.

After clinching the 3rd seed out of this morning’s heats, registering a prelim swim of 26.13, Koseki found another gear to get under 26 seconds for the first time in his career. The 29-year-old’s previous personal best in short course rested at the 26.01 he logged just last month as a member of the Tokyo Frog Kings.

Tonight’s 25.91 also clocks a new Asian continental record as well. Koseki’s outing sits just outside the list of top 15 performers all-time in this event.

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Big mac #1
3 hours ago

What is in that pool water?

6
0
Reply
Just give the trophy to the condors already
Reply to  Big mac #1
2 hours ago

Japanese samurai ninjutsu buddha water

2
-4
Reply
Swimmerfromjapananduk
Reply to  Just give the trophy to the condors already
18 minutes ago

Why are there people downvoting this lol

0
0
Reply
Swimmerfromjapananduk
Reply to  Big mac #1
17 minutes ago

MSG

0
0
Reply
Lil Swimmy
10 minutes ago

so true!

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Swim analyst, businesswoman.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!