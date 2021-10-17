Yasuhiro Koseki Fires Off 25.91 50 Breast Asian Record At 29 Years Of Age

63RD JAPANESE SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Japanese men’s breaststroke has been on fire at these Short Course Championships, with Yuya Hinomoto producing a new national record in the 100m breast yesterday while another standard bit the dust here on day 2.

While competing in the fast and furious 50m breaststroke, racing mainstay Yasuhiro Koseki nailed the fastest time of his career, posting a monster 25.91 to take gold.

After clinching the 3rd seed out of this morning’s heats, registering a prelim swim of 26.13, Koseki found another gear to get under 26 seconds for the first time in his career. The 29-year-old’s previous personal best in short course rested at the 26.01 he logged just last month as a member of the Tokyo Frog Kings.

Tonight’s 25.91 also clocks a new Asian continental record as well. Koseki’s outing sits just outside the list of top 15 performers all-time in this event.