Yale Hires Kyle Schack as Associate Head Coach

The Yale Bulldogs will be adding a new member to their coaching staff for the 2017-18 season, as they’ve just announced the hiring of Kyle Schack as Associate Head Coach. Schack is originally from Huntington Woods, Michigan. He graduated from Union College in with a bachelor’s degree in economics before earning his master’s in business administration at West Virginia.

Prior to landing the coaching job at Yale, Schack has had experience coaching college swimmers at a handful of top-level universities. He started his coaching career with stints as an assistant coach for the Harvard Crimson, West Virginia Mountaineers, and Texas Longhorns. Following his time with Texas, Schack was named assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Arizona State Sun Devils, where he primarily coached the distance swimmers. In 2009, he was hired as an assistant at Northwestern, and eventully elevated to Associate Head Coach of the program.

In addition to his collegiate coaching experience, Schack has also been the Head Coach of Crimson Aquatics for the last 5 years. He also gained experience as a staff member of the 2007 USA Swimming Zone Select Camp.