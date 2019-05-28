Xavier University Gets Verbal Commit From Andrew Martin

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrew Martin, a senior at Middleton High School in Wisconsin, has committed to swim for Xavier University beginning in fall 2019. Martin currently swims for the Badger Aquatics Club.

“I know that Xavier will allow me to fulfill my potential both as a student and as an athlete!”

This season, Xavier University’s men’s swim team was the Big East Conference Champion. With his current best times, Martin would have made multiple finals appearances there. Most notably, his best time in the 200 freestyle (1:41.26) would have put him in 8th place behind future teammates Benjamin Quon (1:39.55), Jared Ritz (1:39.83), and Enrique Hernandez (1:40.76).

He also would have potentially placed 10th in the 500 freestyle with his current best time (4:31.55) behind Benjamin Quon (4:30.11).

Top SCY Times

200 freestyle (1:41.26)

500 freestyle (4:31.55)

1,000 freestyle (9:22.05)

1650 freestyle (15:48.10)

Martin will join Xavier’s class of 2023. While at Xavier, Martin plans on majoring in marketing with a minor in finance.

