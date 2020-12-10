WR Holder Kristof Milak Still Feeling Physical Effects Of Coronavirus

2020 HUNGARIAN SWIMMING C’SHIPS

The 2020 Hungarian Swimming Championships roll on, with day 2 finals of this Olympic qualifier concluding in Kaposvár.

One of the marquis swimmers racing this week is reigning World Record holder Kristof Milak, with the 20-year-old already collecting two silver medals. Milak finished runner-up to Olympic bronze medalist Tamas Kenderesi in the 200m fly, hitting a time of 1:54.98, while he also got 2nd in the 50m fly in 23.61.

Milak is competing at his first elite competition after having suffered from coronavirus earlier this season. The disease rendered him out of the International Swimming League (ISL) season 2.

With a couple of races under his belt, Milak told Telex more about the after-effects of his bout with coronavirus, of which the world is still battling and for which the 2020 Olympic Games had been postponed by a year.

“I actually started this national championship for myself, mainly to assess the damage caused by the Covid infection, he said.

“In addition to the fact that I have really lost a lot of muscle, for example, my arms don’t even look like they looked last year, I feel the same as many other athletes who have gone through this disease that there are long-lasting effects.