WR Holder Kristof Milak Still Feeling Physical Effects Of Coronavirus

2020 HUNGARIAN SWIMMING C’SHIPS
- Tuesday, December 8th – Saturday, December 12th
- Ferenc Csik Swimming Pool, Kaposvár, Hungary
- Prelims – 5:00 pm local (11:00 am EST)/Finals – 9:30 am local (3:30 am EST)
- LCM (50m)
- Start Lists
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap/Day 2 Finals Recap
- Results
- Live Stream
The 2020 Hungarian Swimming Championships roll on, with day 2 finals of this Olympic qualifier concluding in Kaposvár.
One of the marquis swimmers racing this week is reigning World Record holder Kristof Milak, with the 20-year-old already collecting two silver medals. Milak finished runner-up to Olympic bronze medalist Tamas Kenderesi in the 200m fly, hitting a time of 1:54.98, while he also got 2nd in the 50m fly in 23.61.
Milak is competing at his first elite competition after having suffered from coronavirus earlier this season. The disease rendered him out of the International Swimming League (ISL) season 2.
With a couple of races under his belt, Milak told Telex more about the after-effects of his bout with coronavirus, of which the world is still battling and for which the 2020 Olympic Games had been postponed by a year.
“I actually started this national championship for myself, mainly to assess the damage caused by the Covid infection, he said.
“In addition to the fact that I have really lost a lot of muscle, for example, my arms don’t even look like they looked last year, I feel the same as many other athletes who have gone through this disease that there are long-lasting effects.
For the folks who are clamoring for their kids to swim meets, this is why erring on the side of caution is worth it. I know that swimming is much safer than most activities and putting kids or adults in the water to train is probably fine (I agree that some health departments are too cautions about lap swimming) but having all those people in a pool waiting to swim or watching is the risk, not the swimming part. Is it really worth having lasting effects on their swimming for them to do a big meet?
You’re saying this as if Milak most definitely contracted this via a pool deck (and even more specifically, at a meet, since apparently training is ok). That’s a pretty big leap there.
Thank you for posting this. Milak’s 200 fly is one of the best performances in the history of swimming; he is one of the ultimate specimens in our sport. You would think that this virus would not hit him. To hear that he is struggling with the recovery should make us all more cautious.