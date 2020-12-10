Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WR Holder Kristof Milak Still Feeling Physical Effects Of Coronavirus

Comments: 3

2020 HUNGARIAN SWIMMING C’SHIPS

The 2020 Hungarian Swimming Championships roll on, with day 2 finals of this Olympic qualifier concluding in Kaposvár.

One of the marquis swimmers racing this week is reigning World Record holder Kristof Milak, with the 20-year-old already collecting two silver medals. Milak finished runner-up to Olympic bronze medalist Tamas Kenderesi in the 200m fly, hitting a time of 1:54.98, while he also got 2nd in the 50m fly in 23.61.

Milak is competing at his first elite competition after having suffered from coronavirus earlier this season. The disease rendered him out of the International Swimming League (ISL) season 2.

With a couple of races under his belt, Milak told Telex more about the after-effects of his bout with coronavirus, of which the world is still battling and for which the 2020 Olympic Games had been postponed by a year.

 “I actually started this national championship for myself, mainly to assess the damage caused by the Covid infection, he said.

“In addition to the fact that I have really lost a lot of muscle, for example, my arms don’t even look like they looked last year, I feel the same as many other athletes who have gone through this disease that there are long-lasting effects.

Milak candidly continued, “It’s not the same as when you miss several weeks for something and then you feel untrained because you can help with that. It’s something else, something very strange fatigue.”

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Oldmanswimmer
58 minutes ago

For the folks who are clamoring for their kids to swim meets, this is why erring on the side of caution is worth it. I know that swimming is much safer than most activities and putting kids or adults in the water to train is probably fine (I agree that some health departments are too cautions about lap swimming) but having all those people in a pool waiting to swim or watching is the risk, not the swimming part. Is it really worth having lasting effects on their swimming for them to do a big meet?

13
-3
Reply
DrSwimPhil
Reply to  Oldmanswimmer
37 seconds ago

You’re saying this as if Milak most definitely contracted this via a pool deck (and even more specifically, at a meet, since apparently training is ok). That’s a pretty big leap there.

0
0
Reply
Bayliss
19 minutes ago

Thank you for posting this. Milak’s 200 fly is one of the best performances in the history of swimming; he is one of the ultimate specimens in our sport. You would think that this virus would not hit him. To hear that he is struggling with the recovery should make us all more cautious.

5
-1
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!