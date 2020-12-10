SSPC: Marcin Cieslak on Going PR’s, Training Himself After 3 Year Break

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with NCAA and ISL champion Marcin Cieslak, who is swimming the best he ever has at the age of 28. Marcin stepped away from the sport after the 2016 Olympics, wanting to pursue other things such as his work in Poland and his company, Phlex. However, he came back to the water 2+ years later and started exploring with different methods of training than the distance-heavy background he had known all of his career.

Marcin has now found the sweet spot for himself, going numerous best times in the 50 fly, 100 fly, and 100 IM during ISL Season 2 as a member of the Cali Condors, all the while training himself and sticking to his own plan during the training camp.