SSPC: Marcin Cieslak on Going PR’s, Training Himself After 3 Year Break

I sat down with NCAA and ISL champion Marcin Cieslak, who is swimming the best he ever has at the age of 28. Marcin stepped away from the sport after the 2016 Olympics, wanting to pursue other things such as his work in Poland and his company, Phlex. However,  he came back to the water 2+ years later and started exploring with different methods of training than the distance-heavy background he had known all of his career.

Marcin has now found the sweet spot for himself, going numerous best times in the 50 fly, 100 fly, and 100 IM during ISL Season 2 as a member of the Cali Condors, all the while training himself and sticking to his own plan during the training camp.

