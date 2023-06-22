World Junior Champion Diogo Ribeiro Out Of Sette Colli Trophy Due To Covid-19

59th Annual Sette Colli Trophy

Friday, June 23rd – Sunday, June 25th

Prelims at 10am local (4am EDT)/Finals at 6pm local (Noon EDT)

Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

The 2023 Sette Colli Trophy, which will begin Friday in Rome, Italy, has lost one of its key players. Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro did not arrive in Italy with the national team, but decided to stay home in Portugal, due to contracting COVID-19.

The news was made official by the Portuguese Federation (FNP), which in a press release today said:

Diogo Ribeiro, initially selected for this competition, will not be present due to having contracted Covid 19 but without symptoms and is even already training.

“Diogo Ribeiro is in Coimbra with his family and training with medical monitoring to not run health risks. The fact that he no longer has symptoms and is doing light training is an extremely positive factor that makes us happy,” says coach Alberto Silva.

Ribeiro is the Portuguese national record holder in men’s 50m fly with a time of 22.96 obtained right here in Rome last year.

In 2023 he has a season-best time of 23.19, achieved at the Portuguese National Championships last April.

Last March, World Junior champion Diogo Ribeiro produced a new lifetime best and Portuguese national record in men’s 50m free with a time of 21.87 to qualify for 2023 World Championship in Fukuoka and 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.