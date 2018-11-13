World Cup Points: Hosszu & Sjostrom Tie In Tokyo, Sjostrom Leads By 15

2018 FINA WORLD CUP TOKYO

Friday, November 9th – Sunday, November 11th

Tatsumi International Swimming Center

SCM

Results

FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

September 7-9 , Kazan, Russia (50m)

, Kazan, Russia (50m) September 13-15 , Doha, Qatar (50m)

, Doha, Qatar (50m) September 28-30 , Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)

, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m) October 4-6 , Budapest, Hungary (25m)

, Budapest, Hungary (25m) November 2-4 , Beijing, China (25m)

, Beijing, China (25m) November 9-11 , Tokyo, Japan (25m)

November 15-17 , Singapore (25m)

In what is easily the most exciting World Cup points race in a long time on the women’s side, Sarah Sjostrom and Katinka Hosszu put up identical 48-point totals in Tokyo, leaving Sjostrom with a 15-point lead heading into the tour’s final stop.

Hosszu won four events, meaning she earned the maximum medal points of 36 (12 points per win, with only the three best finishes counting for points). Meanwhile Sjostrom only won one event, but supplemented that with four silver medals for 30 medal points. She made up the six points by besting Hosszu in the FINA performance points, taking the second overall bonus of 18 while Hosszu earned 12 points.

Hosszu still leads Cluster 3 by 18 points and should at least get the cash bonus for winning that cluster. The overall series title and the tour’s biggest bonus should come down to the Singapore stop, where Hosszu likely needs to beat Sjostrom for the top performance bonus in order to win the series.

For the men, world record-breaker Xu Jiayu was the top scorer in Tokyo, earning a meet-high 74 points. Vladimir Morozov earned 70 after tying a world record and taking the top performance bonus. Morozov leads Cluster 3 by 20 points and also leads the series by an insurmountable 129.

Cluster 3 Leaders

Women:

Katinka Hosszu – 108 Ranomi Kromowidjojo – 90 Sarah Sjostrom / Yulia Efimova – 81 — Femke Heemskerk – 72 Emily Seebohm – 48 Alia Atkinson / Minna Atherton – 45 — Kira Toussaint / Zhang Yufei – 39 —

Men:

Vladimir Morozov – 124 Kirill Prigoda – 105 Xu Jiayu – 104 Michael Andrew – 54 Blake Pieroni – 42 Mitch Larkin / Mykhailo Romanchuk – 39 — Li Zhuhao – 36 Hiromasa Fujimori – 33 Kosuke Hagino / Wang Shun / Anton Chupkov / Ji Xinjie – 30

WORLD CUP SCORING

Medal Points

Each individual event yields points for the top 3 finishers.

Gold: 12 points

Silver: 9 points

Bronze: 6 points

Each athlete can swim an unlimited amount of events, but only their best three finishes count for points.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record yields 20 points. Tying a world record is worth 10 points.

Performance Bonuses

The top 3 male and top 3 female swims of the meet earn bonus points. Top swims are determined based on FINA points. Only the top-scoring swim from each athlete is counted.

First: 24 points

Second: 18 points

Third: 12 points

PERFORMANCE BONUSES:

Women:

Ranomi Kromowidjojo, 50 fly: 24.51 = 984 FINA points Sarah Sjostrom, 50 fly: 24.58 = 975 FINA points Katinka Hosszu, 100 IM: 57.06 = 971 FINA points

Men:

Vladimir Morozov, 100 IM: 50.26 = 1002 FINA points Xu Jiayu, 100 back: 48.88 = 1001 FINA points Kirill Prigoda, 200 breast: 2:01.30 = 978 FINA points

2018 World Cup Point Standings