World Cup Money: Hosszu Nears $100K, Morozov Still Leads

2018 FINA WORLD CUP TOKYO

Friday, November 9th – Sunday, November 11th

Tatsumi International Swimming Center

SCM

Results

FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

September 7-9 , Kazan, Russia (50m)

, Kazan, Russia (50m) September 13-15 , Doha, Qatar (50m)

, Doha, Qatar (50m) September 28-30 , Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)

, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m) October 4-6 , Budapest, Hungary (25m)

, Budapest, Hungary (25m) November 2-4 , Beijing, China (25m)

, Beijing, China (25m) November 9-11 , Tokyo, Japan (25m)

November 15-17 , Singapore (25m)

Katinka Hosszu is a single event win away from becoming the third swimmer this year to crack six figures in World Cup earnings. Meanwhile Vladimir Morozov‘s $126,400 still leads all earners this season.

Hosszu earned $7,000 in prize money in Tokyo, highest among all women. That was thanks in large part to four event wins, plus two more minor medals. The only bigger earner in Tokyo was Xu Jiayu, who made $14,500, but made $10,000 of that thanks to a world record in the 100 back. Hosszu has made $98,700 this season, and is essentially guaranteed to break six figures if she competes at all in Singapore.

Morozov didn’t get any money for tying a world record in the 100 IM, missing a $10,000 bonus by .01 seconds. Still, he leads all earners with $126,400 and is in line to make another $50,000 for winning Cluster 3 and a further $150,000 for winning the overall series title. Morozov is heavily favored to win both.

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

Gold: $1500

Silver: $1000

Bronze: $500

4th: $400

5th: $300

6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

Gold: $3000

Silver: $2000

Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 8 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

1st: $50,000

2nd: $35,000

3rd: $30,000

4th: $20,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $5,000

7th: $4,000

8th: $3,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

1st: $150,000

2nd: $100,000

3rd: $50,000

2018 World Cup Money List