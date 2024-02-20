World Champs Review & Conference Champs Previews | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we look back at the 2024 World Championships in Doha and look ahead to this week’s Power 5 conference Championships, including SEC Champs, ACC Champs, and women’s Big 10 Champs.
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 1:07 Doha World Champs Review
- 16:21 SEC Championships
- 24:30 ACC Championships
- 37:40 Women’s Big 10 Championships
What I am looking for at conference:
What kind of drops do the teams see after being suited up for most meets?
How do the teams, coaches and swimmer navigate conference, ncaas and Trials this year?
Hard to say how Matt Bowe did at Michigan his first year except to how they improved from last year. With swimmers declaring their junior year, he has not had the chance to have a recruiting class on campus yet!
Worlds
Yes Carson had a studly split on relay but he wasn’t very good individually so hard to say definitely it was a good meet for him. Also no one mentioned GB in the mix for the 8free relay.… Read more »