Australian Olympic Committee Enters New Partnership To Prepare Pacific Nations’ Athletes

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) recently revealed a new partnership with the Australian Government with the aim of assisting athletes from Pacific nations prepare for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

According to the AOC, more than 230 able-bodied and para athletes across 13 countries will benefit from the program involving the federal government. 15 sports will be impacted, including athletics, swimming, boxing, weightlifting and Rugby 7s.

AOC Chief Executive Officer Matt Carroll said of the arrangement, “Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games can inspire athletes across the world to create connections, to build relationships and to craft a strong positive dialogue between nations.

“Our thanks to the Australian Government for involving the AOC in this important project to assist our Oceania colleagues.

“Paris will be a wonderful Games and a great opportunity for our Pacific neighbours to show the world what they can do.” (AOC)

The partnership comes at a time when China has been exerting its influence in sport in the Pacific region. The 2023 Pacific Games on the Solomon Islands were largely financed by China. Per a report in The Guardian last September China spent 1bn Solomon Islander dollars (SBD) ($119m; £93m) on facilities for the quadrennially-held competition, notably a 10,000-seat National Stadium.

In addition to the stadium, Beijing helped build sports facilities including a swimming pool, tennis courts and administration buildings.

Outside of sports, China has also been building its economic presence in the region. A report in The Lowy Institute, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced in 2022 that his country would deepen cooperation with Pacific Islands via six new platforms: agriculture, climate action, poverty reduction, disaster preparedness, emergency supplies and mushroom grass (juncao) technology.