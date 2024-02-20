UVA and Olympic Head Coach Todd DeSorbo: “I Actually Like Chaos” (Video Interview)

2024 CAVALIER INVITE

February 9-11, 2024

UVA Aquatic Center – Charlottesville, VA

25 Yards (SCY)

Live Results: “2024 Cavalier Invitational” on MeetMobil

Teams: UVA, College of William & Mary, Duke, George Washington, Johns Hopkins, South Carolina, St. Bonaventure, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, UNC-Wilmington, UNC-Chapel Hill, University of Richmond, William & Mary

The University of Virginia hosted the Cavalier Invite last week, and SwimSwam got a few minutes with UVA head coach Todd DeSorbo to talk about Gretchen Walsh‘s nation-leading 200 IM, the Virginia team in general, and how he’s approaching a busy time of year as he prepares not only for college championship season, but to be Team USA’s Women’s Head Coach at the upcoming Olympic Games.

In the video above, DeSorbo said he wasn’t sure who’s idea it was for Walsh, who’s normally known for her sprinting, to swim the 200 IM at the Cavalier Invite, but Walsh told us that it was actually UVA Associate Head Coach Blaire Bachman‘s idea.

The Cavaliers are in Greensboro, NC, this week, as the women’s team looks to defend their ACC team title this week as a prelude to defending their NCAA title next month. The action kicks off Tuesday evening with timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 free relays.