World Championship Medalist Gabby DeLoof Joining Pro Group At Tennessee

The pro group at the University of Tennessee got a little bit stronger on Thursday, as 2019 U.S. World Championship medalist Gabby DeLoof announced that she’s headed to Knoxville to train throughout the next stage of her career.

DeLoof, who swam collegiately at the University of Michigan from 2014 to 2018, has trained with Club Wolverine in Ann Arbor and Team Elite in San Diego since graduating and turning pro.

The 26-year-old made a name for herself in 2018, qualifying for both the Pan Pacific Championships that summer and subsequently the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju.

At Worlds, DeLoof won a silver medal as a prelim team member of the U.S. women’s 800 freestyle relay. She also piled up five gold medals at the World University Games in 2019, including a pair of individual wins in the women’s 100 and 200 free.

At the 2021 Olympic Trials, DeLoof narrowly missed a spot on the U.S. Olympic team, placing seventh in the women’s 200 free while also placing 16th in the 100 free.

At the 2022 International Team Trials in April, DeLoof finished 12th in the 100 back (1:00.86), 13th in the 200 free (1:59.99), 16th in the 50 back (28.69) and 18th in the 100 free (55.58).

Her best times in what have historically been her primary events, the 100 and 200 free, stem from 2019 and 2018, respectively, and she’ll be eyeing a career renaissance of sorts in making the move to Tennessee.

In addition to her success on the international stage, DeLoof has also competed professionally in the International Swimming League (ISL), representing the NY Breakers in 2019 and the Tokyo Frog Kings in 2021.

The pro women’s group in Knoxville, head up by Tennessee head coach Matt Kredich, includes the likes of Erika Brown, Madeline Banic, and recent addition Kira Toussaint.