World Champions Chupkov, Rylov Among 40 At Russian Training Camp June 5-22

World Champs gold medalists Anton Chupkov and Evgeny Rylov are among the big names at Russia’s National Team training camp this month in Krugloye Lake.

The Russian Swimming Federation says the camp will include 25 athletes and 15 coaches. Though the full roster has not been announced, the federation did reveal some of the biggest names this week:

Anton Chupkov – 2017 & 2019 World Champ and world record-holder in the 200 breast

– 2017 & 2019 World Champ and world record-holder in the 200 breast Evgeny Rylov – 2017 & 2019 World Champ in the 200 back

– 2017 & 2019 World Champ in the 200 back Daria Vaskina – 2019 World Champs bronze medalist in the 50 back

– 2019 World Champs bronze medalist in the 50 back Svetlana Chimrova – 2016 Olympian and 2018 European relay champion

– 2016 Olympian and 2018 European relay champion Maria Kameneva – 2019 European Short Course Champ in 50 free

– 2019 European Short Course Champ in 50 free Veronika Andrusenko – (maiden name Veronika Popova), 2012 & 2016 Russian Olympian

Viacheslav Andrusenko – 2016 Russian Olympian, former relay medalist at European Championships

Our previous reporting had included Vaskina, Chimrova, Nika Godun and Nikolay Snegirev among the other attendees. (See here and here.) National Team coach Sergey Chepik will not attend, as he’s 66 years old and in a high-risk demographic for COVID-19.

Russian National Teamers were quarantined and tested for coronavirus before the camp, and all participants tested negative, the federation reported last week. The camp should now last until June 22. Swimming is one of many Russian professional-level sports beginning to resume this month after the coronavirus pandemic had shut down organized training camps and restricted pool access.