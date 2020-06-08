Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

World Champions Chupkov, Rylov Among 40 At Russian Training Camp June 5-22

World Champs gold medalists Anton Chupkov and Evgeny Rylov are among the big names at Russia’s National Team training camp this month in Krugloye Lake.

The Russian Swimming Federation says the camp will include 25 athletes and 15 coaches. Though the full roster has not been announced, the federation did reveal some of the biggest names this week:

Our previous reporting had included Vaskina, Chimrova, Nika Godun and Nikolay Snegirev among the other attendees. (See here and here.) National Team coach Sergey Chepik will not attend, as he’s 66 years old and in a high-risk demographic for COVID-19.

Russian National Teamers were quarantined and tested for coronavirus before the camp, and all participants tested negative, the federation reported last week. The camp should now last until June 22. Swimming is one of many Russian professional-level sports beginning to resume this month after the coronavirus pandemic had shut down organized training camps and restricted pool access.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!