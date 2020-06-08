Late-Blooming Breaststroker Liam Kerns Commits to South Carolina

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Liam Kerns from the Billings Aquatic Club in Montana has verbally committed to the University of South Carolina. A rising high school senior, Koops is scheduled to join the Gamecocks’ roster in the fall of 2021.

Kerns is a very late bloomer in the sport of swimming. As an 8th-grader, at 13, his best time in the 100 yard breaststroke was just 1:18.72 – only a “B” cut on USA Swimming’s Motivational Times scale. A year later, he had cut that down to a 1:07.89 as a freshman, and a year after that he was under a minute as a sophomore for the first time.

Since then, his times have exploded, as he now sits as one of the fastest breaststrokers in Montana history. Kerns is the Montana LSC open-age record holder in both the 100-meter breaststroke (1:03.96) and 200-meter breaststroke (2:20.11), with both times being swum in time trials at Winter Juniors – West in December.

Best Times, and Progression, in Yards:

13 14 15 16 17 50 Breast 34.94 33 29.79 26.99 26.50 100 Breast 1:18.72 1:07.89 59.5 56.22 56.94 200 Breast 2:50.74 2:24.60 2:10.24 2:03.31 2:07.57 200 IM 2:37.54 2:26.21 2:08.41 2:02.76 1:59.79 400 IM 6:08.56 4:16.30 4:27.98 4:14.95 4:17.76

While he’s still almost 2 seconds away from the 54.35 that it took to make a scoring final in the 100 breaststroke at last year’s SEC Championship meet, the upside for Kerns is enticing for the Gamecocks. The team graduated its top 2 sprint breaststrokers at the end of last season, including SEC Champion in the 100 Itay Goldfaden, leaving them thin in the breaststroke races. They are bringing in a couple of breaststrokers in the class of 2020, including Daniel West (55.5/2:07.4) and Johnny Nutt (55.4/2:01.4), to beef up that group ahead of the 2020-2021 season. They’ll line up alongside rising sophomores Drew Grespin (54.8/1:59.1) and Jordan Yip (55.6/1:57.5) as part of the Gamecocks’ breaststroke group in the 2020-2021 season.

Kerns attends Billings Senior High School, but did not swim for his school as a junior. As a sophomore, he was the state’s Class AA runner-up in the 100 breastststroke, swimming 1:01.00.

