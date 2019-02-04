World Champion Magnussen Still Weighing Retirement Decision

Having battled an extensive shoulder injury that required surgery in 2015, Australian speedster James Magnussen has struggled to return to form since his back-to-back World Championship title-winning days. The 2011 and 2013 100m freestyle gold medalist at Worlds and silver medalist at the 2012 Olympic Games, Magnussen sat out the 2015 and 2017 World Championships, so last year’s Commonwealth Games served as the 26-year-old’s biggest international debut in several years.

Although he didn’t qualify in his pet 100m freestyle event individually on the Gold Coast, the 27-year-old did reap gold as a member of Australia’s men’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Since then, Magnussen has remained relatively quiet, reportedly still staying in shape, but opting out of competitions such as the World Cup and Short Course World Championships.

While conducting a swim clinic with fellow Australian Olympian Thomas Fraser-Holmes this week, Magnussen told the local Port Macquarie News “while my heart says Tokyo, my head says that may not be the best decision career-wise,” regarding a retirement determination.