Cummiskey Promoted to Associate Head Coach at Bryant

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Bryant University swimming and diving head coach Katie Cameron is pleased to announce that Jerry Cummiskey has been promoted to Associate Head Coach.

Cummiskey is currently in his sixth season with the Bulldogs and is readying the Black and Gold for the Northeast Conference and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships in two weeks.

“Jerry’s contributions to the program for the last six years have had a huge impact on our success,” Cameron said. “He has done a great job in all aspects, including on deck, day-to-day operations and recruiting. I am so pleased that we can finally acknowledge his commitment and loyalty to our program.”

The Bulldogs have enjoyed unprecedented success in Cummiskey’s five-plus years with the program. That success includes a 2018 NEC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship, the first in program history. The Bulldogs have also had 50+ all-conference selections in his five-plus years and Cummiskey coached Ben Schulte to MAAC Swimmer of the Meet honors and Matthew Mays to MAAC Rookie of the Meet honors.

Bryant has also totally rewritten the record book during Cummiskey’s time. The women have broken all but six school records, while the men have broke every record but one.

“First, I’d like to thank Coach Cameron for giving me this opportunity,” Cummiskey said. “We’ve built a good program in the past six years and I’m excited to see where it goes. We’ve had a lot of good kids and talented swimmers, and they’ve put a lot of hard work in to get this program where it is. I love the atmosphere and the community at Bryant. Everyone is really behind one another in the athletic department and throughout campus.”

Cummiskey also serves as the head coach of the Bulldog Aquatics Club out of Smithfield and is also a certified water safety instructor, and certified in CPR/AED, first aid, lifeguarding ASCA Level 1, principals of YMCA Swimming and Diving and all USS certifications.