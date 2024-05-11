World Champion Lewis Clareburt Puts Up 4:08.71 400 IM Marker At Sydney Open

2024 SYDNEY OPEN & UNISPORT NATIONALS

The final day of action at the 2024 Sydney Open & Unisport Nationals saw New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt bring the heat in the men’s 400m IM.

After dueling with Japanese maestro Daiya Seto in both the 200m IM and 200m fly, Clareburt got the edge over the Olympic medalist in a big way to close out the competition.

Racing in the 4IM final this evening, reigning world champion Clareburt fired off a winning effort of 4:08.71, a time just .01 outside his national record.

That got him to the wall well ahead of runner-up William Petric of the host nation, as well as Seto.

19-year-old Petric put up a solid performance in his own right for silver, nabbing 4:12.21 for a new lifetime best. That dipped under the Swimming Australia Olympic Qualification Time of 4:12.50 but he’ll need to repeat this caliber of swim at next month’s Trials.

Seto settled for bronze well back in 4:17.36 after already topping the aforementioned 2IM and 2fly podiums.

As for Clareburt, his outing tonight surpassed the 4:09.72 which garnered him the gold in Doha. In fact, it represents just the 2nd time the Kiwi has been under the 4:09 barrier, sitting only behind his lifetime best and national record of 4:08.70 posted for gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Clareburt’s NZL Record – 4:08.70 Clareburt’s Time Tonight – 4:08.71 Clarburt’s Worlds Win – 4:09.72 55.94 57.09 56.48 1:03.64 1:03.99 1:04.18 1:11.60 1:10.51 1:11.35 57.52 57.12 57.71

Clareburt ranks #1 in the world with Paris on the horizon. He’ll need to muster all he can to make a run at the podium, with world record older Leon Marchand of France, Max Litchfield of Great Britain, Chase Kalisz of the United States and more most likely in his midst.