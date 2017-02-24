Working The Stroke Recovery – Work When No One Is Working

Courtesy of Eney Jones

Everyone works the bottom of their stroke, we reach, then push and propel ourselves forward. But we are dealing with two different elements while swimming, water and air. It is easy to be more deliberate underwater in a denser material, but rarely do swimmers work the “recovery” part of their stroke. They even hear the word recovery and they slow down and relax, and place their catch. Instead we need to speed up our airspeed as I call Split Tempo.

Having more speed and alacrity in the air will create a more deliberate forceful catch. Speed creates power. I have always found this helpful in Open Water but last week end watched it in Caeleb Dressel’s 40:40 100 relay split. In sprinting you want more length in the front of your stroke. The higher you can be in the water the easier it is to push yourself forward.

When you tell swimmers to speed up their tempo often they shorten their stroke. Working on Split Tempo will allow the stroke to be longer under water and faster through the air. In Caelebs’ 100 free split in the relay each arm underwater was .33 seconds. His left arm straighter and faster thru the air was .21 seconds and his right more arced arm thru the air was .23 seconds for a 1.1 second rotation of both arms. This is quite amazing because his is 6’3” inches tall. On a Finis Tempo trainer setting #1 set at 1:1 the beep is when his left arm hits.

See Video Caeleb Dressel 400 Medley Relay A-Final.

Katie Ledecky’s overall Tempo in the mile is 1:37 ( she is 6 feet tall) but once again she is faster thru the air than the water. Usually the difference is not as pronounced as Dressels’, but that is why most people are looking at his feet or just feeling a wave go by.

There are a few ways to work this:

On land – Keep you upper thoracic mobile. Everyone uses cables to mimic swimming, but have the cables behind you and punch forward and down. Before a race rather than swing your arms around bend over and cross front and back ( think Phelps) .

Keep you upper thoracic mobile. Everyone uses cables to mimic swimming, but have the cables behind you and punch forward and down. Before a race rather than swing your arms around bend over and cross front and back ( think Phelps) . In the water – Use shells, biscuit sand dollars, whiffle balls or tennis balls with holes: something that will fill up underneath and drain thru the air.

Use shells, biscuit sand dollars, whiffle balls or tennis balls with holes: something that will fill up underneath and drain thru the air. Drill – Grab paddles over the front end, slice thru the air, punch the catch.

Be deliberate and be fast thru the air and you will find your times dropping from easily from there.

Eney Jones has achieved remarkably diverse success as a leading pool, open water and Ironman triathlon swimmer, and is also a yoga instructor.

Masters National Champion 100-200-400-500-1500-1650 5k freestyle 2009

100-200-400-500-1500-1650 5k freestyle 2009 Open Water 5k Champion Perth Australia, May 2008.

Perth Australia, May 2008. National Masters Champion 200-400-1500 freestyle Champion, Portland Oregon, August, 2008.

200-400-1500 freestyle Champion, Portland Oregon, August, 2008. Overall Champion Aumakua 2.4k Maui Hawaii, September 2008

Aumakua 2.4k Maui Hawaii, September 2008 Waikiki Rough Water Swim 3rd place 2006, second place Overall 2009, 3rd place 2012

European Record Holder and Masters Swimming Champion , 2005. Records included 200, 400, 800, 1500 m freestyle

, 2005. Records included 200, 400, 800, 1500 m freestyle Over twenty time finalist in U.S. Swimming Nationals, including Olympic Trials 1980

in U.S. Swimming Nationals, including Olympic Trials 1980 Gold medal NCAA 800 yd freestyle relay 1979, silver Medalist 200 yd freestyle 1979. United States National Team 1979-1980.

800 yd freestyle relay 1979, silver Medalist 200 yd freestyle 1979. United States National Team 1979-1980. Professional Triathlete 1983-1991. First woman out of the water in every Hawaiian Ironman participated (6).

ab