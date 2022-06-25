Women’s Medley Relay Finals Lineups: King, Nicol, To Be Used On Breaststroke

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The finals lineups for the women’s 4×100 medley relay, the last race on the last finals session of the 2022 World Championships, have been released.

The United States, who were underwhelming in prelims and only qualified in seventh for finals, will be swimming in lane one. After using Alex Walsh on prelims, they will opt for Lilly King on breaststroke, meaning that Annie Lazor (who was selected to represent the U.S. in the 100 breast) will not be on either relay. This comes despite the fact that Lazor will not be competing in the 50 breast final tonight whereas King will be.

Canada has swapped in Rachel Nicol for Kelsey Wog. Nicol split 1:07.28 on the prelims of the mixed medley relay, whereas Wog split 1:08.26 on the women’s relay this morning.

Australia, Canada, and the United States, who are the podium favorites for this relay, will not be swimming in adjacent lanes next to each other.

Full Lineups: