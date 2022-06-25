Women’s Medley Relay Finals Lineups: King, Nicol, To Be Used On Breaststroke

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
The finals lineups for the women’s 4×100 medley relay, the last race on the last finals session of the 2022 World Championships, have been released.
The United States, who were underwhelming in prelims and only qualified in seventh for finals, will be swimming in lane one. After using Alex Walsh on prelims, they will opt for Lilly King on breaststroke, meaning that Annie Lazor (who was selected to represent the U.S. in the 100 breast) will not be on either relay. This comes despite the fact that Lazor will not be competing in the 50 breast final tonight whereas King will be.
Canada has swapped in Rachel Nicol for Kelsey Wog. Nicol split 1:07.28 on the prelims of the mixed medley relay, whereas Wog split 1:08.26 on the women’s relay this morning.
Australia, Canada, and the United States, who are the podium favorites for this relay, will not be swimming in adjacent lanes next to each other.
Full Lineups:
- United States (Smith, King, Huske, Curzan)
- Italy (Panziera, Pilato, di Liddo, di Pietro)
- Sweden (Rosvall, Hansson S., Hansson L., Sjostrom)
- Australia (McKeown, Strauch, Throssell, O’Callaghan)
- Netherlands (Toussaint, Schouten, de Waard, Steenbergen)
- Canada (Masse, Nicol, MacNeil, Oleksiak)
- China (Peng, Tang, Zhang, Yang)
- France (Terebo, Blanchetiere, Wattel, Bonnet)
Rowdy Gaines Drinking Game rules for today:
One Drink For Each:
Rowdy references the reaction time of a swimmer
Rowdy mentions Phelps
Rowdy says “HERE HE COMES” during Bobby Finke’s Last 50
Two Drinks:
Lilly King Gets Top 3 in 50m Breast
If the Men’s 50m Back WR is broken
If Bobby Finke’s last 50 is 25.99 or better
Mentions USA Men Almost Missing Oly Final in 400 Medley Relay
Team USA Medals in the Women’s 50
Team USA Wins the Men’s 400 Medley Relay
Finish Drink:
If Summer McIntosh Breaks the 400 IM WR
Team USA Wins the Women’s 400 Medley Relay
Finish all the liquid* you can… Read more »
is pool water a liquid
Lazor was robbed of a medal. Not saying she really should’ve been on the finals relay but at LEAST the prelims relay, come on
she definitely could’ve been better than the 1:07.6 from walsh today
USA will lose to Australia and Canada!
Canada maybe but the US’s middle legs are both faster and Smith consistently beats McKeown on relays and I don’t think MOC is fast enough to make up the difference
China (Peng, Tang, Zhang, Yang) is just funny to me
You are not alone 😭😭😭😂
Is it because of the spellings?