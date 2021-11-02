Winter US Open Qualifier Lydia Palmer (2022) Commits to Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Marlton, New Jersey native Lydia Palmer has announced her verbal commitment to Texas A&M University for 2022-23. Using her best Texas accent, she said:

“Howdy! I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Texas A&M University! I’d like to thank my past and present teammates and coaches for always being there for me, as well as my friends and family for constantly encouraging me. I can’t wait to be an Aggie!!!👍#gigem”

Palmer is a three-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Cherokee High School in Marlton. She currently holds four individual school records. At the 2020 New Jersey Meet of Champions, she placed 5th in the 100 breast (1:04.33) and 5th in the 200 free (1:51.81).

Palmer does her club swimming with Jersey Wahoos in Mount Laurel, NJ. She has an interesting mix of events, specializing in distance freestyle and breaststroke and has qualified for Summer Nationals in the 1500 free, 800 free, 400 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, and 400 IM. She has been on a rampage since the 2021 ISCA International Senior Cup, when she won the high point award and notched PBs in the SCY 200 free and 50 breast and the LCM 400 free (5:22.64), 50 breast (33.46), and 400 IM (4:58.45). A month later, she competed at 2021 Middle Atlantic Senior Short Course Championships and again won the high point award, this time winning the 1650 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast, and placing in the top-4 of the 200/500 free and 400 IM. She left the meet with PBs in the 500/1650 free, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM.

Palmer wrapped up long course season at 2021 Speed Summer Championships-East, placing top-8 in the 800/1500 free and 100/200 breast and scoring PBs in the LCM 800 free and 200 IM.

Best SCY Times

100 breast – 1:01.73

200 breast – 2:15.41

200 free – 1:49.99

500 free – 4:50.29

1000 free – 9:56.40

1650 free – 16:26.58

400 IM – 4:19.97

200 IM – 2:03.41

Best LCM Times

100 breast – 1:11.53

200 breast – 2:34.42

400 free – 4:22.64

800 free – 8:57.86

1500 free – 17:04.43

400 IM – 4:58.45

Palmer will suit up for the Aggies with fellow class of 2026 commits Blakely Schuricht, Duru Tanriveradi, Hadley Beeson, Manita Sathianchokwisan, and Sarah Lankford.

