Futures Qualifier Ashley Hughes Verbals to UNLV

Ashley Hughes, a senior at Green Level High School, has verbally committed to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“I am excited and proud to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim for UNLV. I chose UNLV for the outstanding academic and athletic opportunities it offers me. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches that have helped me get to this point. A special ‘Thank You’ to Lori Payne, ACC, who helped me find my way to UNLV. Let the journey being [sic]. Go Rebels!”

Hughes placed tenth in the 500 freestyle at the 2021 North Carolina 4A state championships. She swims club for the Marlins of Raleigh, and at the 2021 Futures Championships in Huntsville, Alabama, she finished 13th in the 800 and 1500 freestyle.

She also has a USA Swimming Futures cut in the 500 free. Her best short course times are:

100 freestyle: 54.33

200 freestyle: 1:53.33

500 freestyle: 4:58.91

1000 freestyle: 10:24.97

1650 freestyle: 17:15.21

UNLV is a Division I school, and the women’s team is a part of the Mountain West conference. UNLV won the 2021 Mountain West championship. At that meet, Hughes would’ve placed eighth in the 1650 with her best time. She also would’ve made the B final in the 500 free.

Last season, Hughes would have been the sixth-fastest performer on the team in the 500, and of the people ahead of her, only sophomore Victoria Gutierrez will still be at the school when Hughes arrives. In the 1000, Hughes would perform even better, and would have been the second-fastest performer behind then-junior Teneka Ash. In the 1650, Hughes would have been the third-fastest performer, though she would have to drop about 30 seconds to top Ash’s top performance of 16:44.35 from last season.

Hughes will join Kayleigh Lovell as UNLV recruits for the fall of 2022.

