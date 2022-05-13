Winter Juniors-Qualifying Distance Swimmer Marin Rose Commits to Navy

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Marin Rose of Oviedo, Florida, has verbally committed to the US Naval Academy’s class of 2027. Rose does her club swimming for Blue Dolfins in the Orlando suburbs and specializes in distance freestyle. She is currently a junior at Oviedo High School.

Rose’s top times include:

200 free: 1:51.37

500 free: 4:54.16

1000 free: 10:06.09

1650 free: 16:47.11

400 IM: 4:28.41

At the 2022 Florida Swimming Senior Champs in Orlando, Rose posted new lifetime bests in the 500, 1000 and 1650 free, finishing in the top 9 in all of three races. In both the 1000 and 1650 Rose finished 4th overall with a 10:06.09 in the 1000 and 16:47.11 in the 1650, both USA Swimming Winter Juniors qualifying times.

Rose projects to make an immediate impact for Navy when she arrives in Annapolis in the fall of 2023. With her lifetime bests, Rose would have been Navy’s 3rd-fastest 500 freestyler and 2nd-fastest miler this year. Rose would have qualified for the A final at the Patriot League Championships in the 500 and 1650, while her 200 free would have qualified for the B final. Her addition will only further bolster a strong Navy women’s squad, which won the Patriot League by nearly 400 points over runner-up Bucknell this season.

Rose joins Clarice Spencer, Ela Habjan and Erin Miller as public verbal commits in Navy’s class of 2027.

