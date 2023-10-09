Who Is Maximillian Giuliani Of Australia?

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

The 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup concluded its first stop in Berlin yesterday and we saw impressive performances on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Although Aussies Kaylee McKeown, Lani Pallister and Brendon Smith were among the premier racers from down under, an up-and-comer also made waves before the 3-day affair was over.

Racing in the final of the men’s 200m freestyle, 20-year-old Maximillian Giuliani snagged silver, his first elite international podium finish.

Giuliani’s time of 1:46.18 was good enough to finish behind winner Danas Rapsys of Lithuania who won the event in 1:45.75 and ahead of USA’s Kieran Smith who bagged bronze in 1:48.15.

Aussie Giuliani’s performance in Berlin checked in as a new personal best in the 2free event. Entering this World Cup stop, the Tasmanian’s career-quickest rested at the 1:46.23 produced at this year’s U.S. Pro Swim Championships, so he sliced .05 off of that previous performance.

He remains Australia’s 15th-best men’s 200m freestyle performer ever, although many have yet to hear of the budding star.

That’s despite the fact the Miami Swim Club star made the final of the men’s 200m free at this year’s Australian World Championships Trials. There in Melbourne, Giuliani placed 8th in a time of 1:48.05, just missing out on the World Championships squad.

Just one month later, however, Giuliani fired off a 200m free time nearly 2 seconds faster. His aforementioned time of 1:46.23 took the top spot at the U.S. Pro Championships to land the Tasmanian on the map.

“The times I swum in America would have won the 200m free at trials and put me close to making the final at world champs,” Giuliani told The Mercury this past August.

“It was a bit bitter-sweet, but I’m right there now, which is good. I’m stoked to have put it together. I’ve been working on it for a while so it was great to finally convert.”

The silver medal in Berlin is sure to fuel Giuliani’s resolve to make the Aussie squad for the 2024 Olympic Games. With a tightly-packed cluster of performers, including 19-year-old Kai Taylor, veteran Alex Graham and Rackley Olympian Tommy Neill, Giuliani’s trajectory is putting him on the right path to potentially insert himself onto the green and gold’s 4x200m free relay for Paris at the very least.