Whittle Proves Sub-50 Was No Fluke With Another 49.97; Shanahan Hits Age Record

XV SUMMER EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL

The teen machines of Great Britain pumped out some solid performances on night 2 of the European Youth Olympic Festival, with the nation now leading the overall medal table.

15-year-old Katie Shanahan of the City of Glasgow produced her 2nd gold medal-worthy swim of the competition thus far. After taking the 400m IM yesterday in a near-personal best of 4:43.92, a new EYOF Record, Shanahan tried the 200m back on for size in Baku.

She wound up reaping gold once again in a new EYOF mark of 2:11.20. That took down the previous 2back EYOF Record of 2:11.57 set by Russian Daria Vaschina in 2017. Shanahan’s time also outperformed this year’s European Junior Champion Erika Fransesca Gaetani of Italy, who had to settle for silver in 2:12.03 tonight.

Additionally, Shanahan’s outing tonight crushes the teen’s previous personal best of 2:13.68 registered just this year at the British Swimming Championships. Her time establishes new British and Scottish Age Records for 15-year-olds in the 200m back, as well as moves the City of Glasgow swimmer into the 21st slot among all-time British performers at any age.

Accompanying Shanahan on the British Age Record-breaking train was 14-year-old Jacob Whittle of Derventio Excel. Whittle already made a name for himself at the European Junior Championships just a couple of weeks ago, producing the first-ever sub-50 second 100m freestyle for a swimmer of his age worldwide.

In this morning’s heats of the 100m freestyle, Whittle tied that same mark for 49.97 and the top seed into tonight’s semi-finals, where he touched the wall in 50.20 for 2nd seed.

Comparing his 49.97 from today versus what he produced in Kazan, Whittle approached the 2-lap affair a little differently this time around. Back in Kazan Whittle opened in 24.47, while he was 24.67 this morning, which meant he was faster on the back-end here.

Whittle still has tomorrow night’s final to do more damage in the 100m free, as well as other events, with action extending through Friday.