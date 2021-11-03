What Is The Future of Cody Miller Adventures?

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Cody Miller, drops in on the SwimSwam pod revealing his hopes and dreams for his juggernaut YouTube series go-to Speedo gear. Olympic Champion and Team Speedo Athlete,, drops in on the SwimSwam pod revealing his hopes and dreams for his juggernaut YouTube series Cody Miller Adventures . Cody has redefined the language of swimming media, and he’s redefined what it means to be a pro swimmer. While Cody owns Olympic gold, his YouTube series deserves a gold medal for his mastery of film and his personal connection to his fans. Cody’s transparent and vulnerable–in the most courageous ways. That combination has netted him the biggest audience among YouTubers. In this podcast Cody gets raw and real, providing context on his U.S. Olympic Trials experience and what’s in-store for him as a pro swimmer. Cody unpacks International Swimming League politics in a way that only an active pro with insider knowledge can. Lastly he gets personal again sharing his MAKE WAVES moment, and he details his

