Water Polo Player Waneek Horn-Miller Inducted Into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Women’s water polo player Waneek Horn-Miller is 1 of 8 Canadians that will be inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2019. The class, announced in Calgary on Thursday, will be officially enshrined during an induction ceremony that will be held in October in Toronto. The group will bring the total number of athletes and builders inducted to 672 in the hall’s 64-year history.

Horn-Miller was part of the Canadian women’s water polo team at the 1999 Pan American Games, 2000 Olympics and 2001 World Championships. At the Pan-Am Games, Team Canada won a gold medal and Horn-Miller was tabbed as MVP. The Canadians finished fifth at the Sydney Olympics with Horn-Miller as co-captain. At the World Championships, Canada picked up a bronze medal.

As a collegian, Waneek-Miller attended Carleton University in Ottawa, earning athlete of the year honors three times and garnering induction to the Carleton Ravens Hall of Fame.

Waneek-Miller, an aboriginal athlete who was Mohawk woman from Canada to compete in the Olympics, was a torch bearer for the Winter Olympics in 2006.

