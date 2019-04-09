WATCH: Vladislav Grinev’s Russian Record in 100 Free (47.43)

2019 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Watch the full video replay of day 2 at the Russian Swimming Championships, bookmarked at 1:45 for the start of the men’s 100 free final, below.

As previously reported:

After swimming a 47.56 anchor split on Moscow’s 400 free relay on Monday, Vladislav Grinev went even faster – on a flat start – during Tuesday’s individual 100 free semi-final.

The 22-year old posted the top qualifying time in 47.43, which broke the old Russian Record of 47.59 done in 2009 by Andrey Grechin when he was only 21. That reduces Russia to 19 remaining national senior records from the polyurethane suit eras of 2008 and 2009, which is still more than most nations.

Grechin’s old record-breaking swim was done in the same pool in Moscow also at a semi-final at the Russian Championships. He was slower, but still won, the final in 47.98.

Comparative Splits:

Grechin ’09 = 23.14/24.45 = 47.59

Grinev ’19 = 22.76/24.67 = 47.43

Grinev was out much faster than Grechin’s record-breaking swim was, though Grechin closed very well – as was a trademark during the supersuit era. Outside of that era, he wasn’t generally as good of a closer.

Grinev’s previous best time was a 48.36 from last summer’s European Championships where he placed 4th. Before the 2018 season, he had only been 49.55.

He now ranks 11th all-time in the event (performers), and bumps Kyle Chalmers’ 47.48 from Aussie Nationals earlier this week as the world’s best time so far this season.

Evgeny Rylov was the 2nd qualifier in 48.56 and Vlad Morozov was 3rd in 48.58. Kliment Kolesnikov qualified 4th in 48.64.