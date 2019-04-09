Salem College Adds Women’s Swim Program in Division III

Salem College, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has announced the addition of a women’s swimming program for the 2019-20 school year. Athletic Director Patricia Hughes has hired Tim Hillen to be the head coach, saying, “We feel truly honored that we have a head coach with the level of experience that Coach Hillen will bring to our athletics staff. He possesses vast experience in coaching top-level swimmers and is renowned for his community outreach. We are confident that we can build a competitive swim program that will attract high-level student-athletes who can help us build the foundation for a nationally competitive swim team.”

Hillen is the national team coach at Enfinity Aquatic Club, a team he helped launch in eight years ago. EAC began in the Salem College pool with 12 swimmers in 2013 and now boasts over 200 swimmers at three locations. Hillen began his coaching career at the Saint Cloud State Swim Club in 2002-2004. He spent a summer with the McFarland Spartan Sharks before going to grad school. From 2005-2007 he was a graduate assistant at Lewis University. After a five-year stint in the corporate world, Hillen co-founded Enfinity Health Ventures, which eventually evolved into EAC, in December 2012. “I couldn’t be more happy to establish and lead the women’s swimming program,” Hillen said. “I have always admired the history, culture, and overall spirit of Salem College campus. To now become a part of an athletic staff that has so much energy and momentum is an opportunity and challenge I look forward to.”

Most of Salem College’s athletics teams compete in the USA South conference, which doesn’t sponsor swimming. Other members of the USA South with swimming programs compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), whose women’s swimming and diving championship has been dominated by Washington & Lee University over the last six seasons. There were 12 women’s programs at the 2019 ODAC Championships: Washington & Lee University, Randolph-Macon College, Roanoke College, Bridgewater College, Emory & Henry College, Hollins University, Randolph College, Ferrum College, Sweet Briar College, Virginia Wesleyan University, Guilford College, Greensboro College.