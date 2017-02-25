WATCH: Video Highlights and Interviews From Pac-12s Day 3

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

While no full race videos have emerged of the record-destroying night 3 at the 2017 Pac-12 Championships, different colleges and the Pac-12 Network are posting highlight clips of races and video interviews on their YouTube channels.

Among the highlights include the last 10 yards of the Simone Manuel – Katie Ledecky 200 free. The video reveals that Manuel, in touching first and breaking the Pac-12 record, very nearly was run-down by Ledecky in the last 10 yards after a big early lead.

Below, find a collection of videos that among them, piece together the day in Federal Way: