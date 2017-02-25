WATCH: Video Highlights and Interviews From Pac-12s Day 3

  0 Braden Keith | February 25th, 2017 | College, Pac-12, Video

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

While no full race videos have emerged of the record-destroying night 3 at the 2017 Pac-12 Championships, different colleges and the Pac-12 Network are posting highlight clips of races and video interviews on their YouTube channels.

Among the highlights include the last 10 yards of the Simone Manuel – Katie Ledecky 200 free. The video reveals that Manuel, in touching first and breaking the Pac-12 record, very nearly was run-down by Ledecky in the last 10 yards after a big early lead.

Below, find a collection of videos that among them, piece together the day in Federal Way:

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

The most common question asked about Braden Keith is "when does he sleep?" That's because Braden has, in two years in the game, become one of the most prolific writers in swimming at a level that has earned him the nickname "the machine" in some circles. He first got his feet …

Read More »