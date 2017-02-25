Matt McHugh Becomes First B1G Man Under 45 in 100 Fly

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm

Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (results)

After taking the top seed in prelims with a 45.29 yesterday morning, Ohio State senior Matt McHugh smashed the B1G conference record in the 100 butterfly A final, adding another B1G title to his collection. His finals time of 44.91 marked two significant barriers broken– one, he erased Chris Brady’s 2009 B1G conference all-time record of 45.24; two, he became the first B1G man under 45 seconds in this race. IU’s Vini Lanza was also under the conference record with a 45.07.

SPLITS

Matt McHugh, 2017

20.49 – 24.42

McHugh was out incredibly fast and was able to hold on for his time of 44.91, which ranks him 5th this season nationally. His time also ranks him the 13th-best all time performer in this event, right behind Matthew Josa’s 44.89, and makes him the 15th person ever to break the 45 second barrier in the 100 fly.

With all of his individual swims done, McHugh will be focusing on the 400 free relay today as the Buckeyes are in a very close race with Michigan for 2nd place in the Big Ten.