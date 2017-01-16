WATCH: Ursinus College Carpool Karaoke

Ursinus College of Collegeville, Pennsylvania recently returned from their training trip to Florida. The team captured the fun of travelling back and forth to the pool in their carpool karaoke video, which features team members jamming out to some of their favorite songs.

Upon returning back to Pennsylvania from their training trip, the team claimed a pair of victories in the Bears’ last non-conference meets of the season against Albright College and Cabrini College.

Both teams teams swept past Cabrini College, where the Bears won all but two events.  Moreover, notable swims from the meet against Albright included the 200 medley relay, and the 1650 free. Both the men’s and women’s  teams claimed three of the top five finishes in the 200-yard medley relay. In the women;s 1650 freestyle the Bears took a 1-2-3 finish with Freshman Haley Sturla finishing furst with a time of 18:41.33. On the men’s side of the event Freshman Daniel Powell won with a time of 16:56.76.

The Ursinus Bears will return to the pool next Saturday, January 21, as they host Centennial Conference rival Franklin & Marshall. The dual meet is scheduled to commence at 1:00 p.m.

Check out their carpool karaoke video below!

