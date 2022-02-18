WATCH: Urlando, Walshe, Kieran Smith, and Matt Sates Wins at SEC Day 3

2022 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

University of Tennessee freshman Ellen Walshe won two races all by herself, and Georgia sophomore Luca Urlando moved into the top 10 all-time in the 100 yard fly on Thursday at the SEC Championships.

The Tennesee women and the Florida men are running away with their respective team titles, but there are still big battles down-the-table for 2nd place positions and below.

Standings After Day 3

Women:

Tennessee – 758.5 Georgia – 537 Florida – 520 Kentucky – 496 Alabama – 485 Texas A&M – 363 LSU – 314 South Carolina – 272 Missouri – 271.5 Auburn – 258 Arkansas – 170 Vanderbilt – 90

Men:

Florida – 744 Georgia – 496 Tennessee – 483.5 Alabama – 481 Texas A&M – 457.5 Auburn – 414.5 Missouri – 344 Kentucky – 322 LSU – 305 South Carolina – 221.5

WOMEN’S 400 IM

Top 3:

Ellen Walshe started off her night with a SEC title-winning 400 IM, hitting a 4:01.53 to snag gold. The swim by Walshe is her second gold medal in as many nights, following her 200 IM victory on night 1.

The Tennessee freshman now has three 400 IM yards races in the books ever, having started with a 4:06.07 back in November, followed by a 4:04.26 during SEC prelims, and she’s now shaved another 2.73 seconds off her time to hit a 4:01.53.

MEN’S 400 IM

Top 3:

Kieran Smith repeated as SEC champion in the men’s 400 IM, throwing down a 3:39.33 to improve by nearly 4 seconds his prelims swim of 3:43.26. he also brought the SEC under 3:40, compared to last year when he won in a 3:41.81.

Smith’s best time, however, comes from the 2020 SEC Championships when he delivered a 3:37.31 to win gold.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY

Top 3:

Ellen Walshe (TENN) – 50.34 Rhyan White (BAMA) – 51.19 Trude Rothrock (TENN) – 51.26

Ellen Walshe has officially 3 out of 3 her events at this year’s SEC Championships, including both the 400 IM and the 100 butterfly within less than an hour. Walshe broke the 400 IM to start things off and has now put up a near-PB in the 100 fly.

Walshe hit a 50.34 for the win, which slightly trails her own 50.24 from earlier this season. That 50.24 is the second-fastest swim by a Tennessee woman in history behind Erika Brown’s 2020 swim of 49.38.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY

Top 3:

Luca Urlando (UGA) – 44.41 Eric Friese (FLOR) – 44.86 Jordan Crooks (TENN) – 45.33

Luca Urlando worked his way to a second SEC title this year, adding to his 200 IM victory on day 1. This swim for Urlando marks his third time under 45 seconds ever, improving upon the 44.97 that he swam a last year’s SEC Championships and the 44.99 he swam at last year’s NCAA Championships.

Urlando’s 44.41 makes him the 9th-fastest man in NCAA history, replacing fellow Georgia Bulldog Camden Murphy who previously held that spot with his 44.42 from NCAAs in 2021.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE

Top 3:

Riley Gaines (UKY) – 1:42.62 Brooklyn Douthwright (TENN) – 1:43.45 Chlor Stepanek (TAMU) – 1:44.14

Riley Gaines won gold in the women’s 200 freestyle by nearly a full second, hitting a 1:42.62 to Brooklyn Douthwright’s 1:43.45. Gaines, a Kentucky senior, undercut her own school record of 1:42.70 here, which she set at last year’s SEC Champs to win gold.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE

Top 3:

Matt Sates (UGA) – 1:31.16 Brooks Curry (LSU) – 1:31.39 Trey Freeman (FLOR) – 1:32.20

Matt Sates collected another SEC record and another Georgia school record, this time in the 200 freestyle. Sates posted a 1:31.16 for the win, undercutting Matias Koski’s 2016 school record of 1:31.54, which he set at 2016 NCAA Championships.