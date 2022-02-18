2022 Horizon League Champs: Oakland’s LaGrand Breaks Own Champs Record in 200IM

2022 HORIZON LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 16-19, 2022

IUPUI Natatorium

SCY (25 yards)

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

1) Oakland – 311

2) Milwaukee – 216.5

3) IUPUI – 199

4) UIC – 167

5) Youngstown State – 116

6) Cleveland State – 96.5

7) Green Bay – 82

MEN

1) Oakland – 275

2) IUPUI – 228

3) Cleveland State – 205

4) Green Bay – 157

5) UIC – 141

5) Milwaukee – 123

5) Youngstown State – 109

The 8x defending Horizon League champion Oakland Golden Grizzlies have expanded their leads in both the men’s and women’s team scoring following day 2 of these championships. The Golden Grizzlies had continued their sweep of the relays…right up until the men’s 200 free relay tonight, where Oakland was disqualified for a false start. IUPUI capitalized on the opportunity, winning the event in 1:19.64. Unfortunately, there’s an error on the splits on the results, so we can’t examine those, but Spencer Jyawook, Kevin Burke, Wes Wickens, and Logan Kelly were the members of IUPUI’s winning relay.

Oakland did win the women’s 200 free relay, where Jordyn Shipps (23.20), Mia Keranen (23.27), Sydney McDowell (22.87), and Ronja Riihinen (23.13) teamed up for a 1:32.47.

Susan LaGrand, an Oakland senior and 2021 NCAA Championships qualifier, won the women’s 200 IM in 1:58.20. The swim clipped the Horizon League Championship Record, which LaGrand had set last year. The event was also a 1-2-3 for Oakland, as Jordyn Shipps (2:00.59) and Madelyn Cislo (2:03.32) came in 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Both UIC and IUPUI picked up women’s event wins on Thursday as well. Poleena Kovalaske won the women’s 50 free in 23.33, just a tick slower than her prelims performance of 23.26. Kovalaske won the race by just 0.01 seconds over IUPUI’s Caylee Hamilton. IUPUI picked up their win in the women’s 500 free, where Emmaleigh Zietlow pulled away on the last 200 yards of the race. She finished in 4:54.52, 2.57 seconds ahead of the next-fastest person.

Oakland freshman Jonas Cantrell was electric in the men’s 500 free, roaring to a 4:21.99 to touch first by 3.1 seconds. It was another 1-2-3 finish for the Golden Grizzlies, with Ben Davis coming in 2nd with a 4:25.09, and Marko Khotynetskyi taking 3rd with a 4:25.99.

Green Bay picked up a victory in an incredibly tight men’s 50 free A final. After leading prelims with a 19.80, Oakland’s Christian Bart swam a 19.85 in finals. Green Bay’s Ben Redman out-touched Bart by 0.01 seconds, swimming a 19.84. IUPUI’s Spencer Jyawook finished in 19.87, taking 3rd. Green Bay also picked up a win in the men’s 1-meter diving, where Mile Rohrbaugh racked up 319.15 points to beat UIC’s Felix Lafortune by 0.10 points.

Cleveland State’s Timmy Kubacki got out to an early lead in the men’s 200 IM, and held on to win the event in 1:46.88.