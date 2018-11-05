Watch Texas Women Swim 3:17.4 in Nation-Leading 400 Free Relay (Race Video)

Reported by Spencer Penland.

WOMEN

Texas – 172 Texas A&M – 123

Texas won handily against Texas A&M in both the men’s and women’s meet on Friday, November 2nd. Texas’ men won 11 of 16 events, 2 of which they lost due to exhibitioning all their swimmers. The Longhorn women came away with wins in 11 of 16 events as well, one of which was lost due to exhibitioning all their swimmers. you can find our men’s recap here.

Claire Adams, Joanna Evans, and Remedy won 2 events apiece, leading the Longhorn women to a decisive victory. Adams kicked off her meet with a quick 23.82 fly split on Texas’ A 200 medley relay, which claimed victory in a time of 1:39.16. Julia Cook led off that relay in 25.08, followed by Olivia Anderson (28.14), and Grace Ariola Anchored in 22.12. Adams went on to post a 52.56 to win the 100 back, marking the 4th fastest swim in the NCAA this season. Ariola was the runner-up in that event, clocking a 54.25. Adams also won the 200 back, finishing in 1:55.54 for the 8th fastest time in the NCAA this season. Adams capped off the meet with a fast 48.75 anchor split on the Texas A 400 free relay. Cook led that relay off in 49.70, followed by Anelise Diener (49.44), and Remedy Rule (49.52). The relay noteably did not include Ariola, who has a personal best 48.3 in the 100 free. Despite that, the Longhorn women posted a nation-leading 3:17.41.

Joanna Evans took the 1000 free in a 9:47.68, marking the fastest time in the NCAA this season. Teammate Evie Pfeifer came in 2nd with a 9:49.02, clocking the 3rd fastest time nationally this season. Evans also went on to win the 500 free in 4:49.44. Remedy Rule won both butterfly events, clocking a 53.84 to win the 100 fly. In the 200, Rule swam a quick 1:56.68, coming in just .08 seconds off her season best.

Grace Ariola led a 1-2-3 Texas finish in the 50 free. Ariola swam a 22.52 for the 10th fastest time in the NCAA this season, touching out Julia Cook (22.67) and Anelise Diener (22.85). Claire Rasmus swam a fast 1:46.56 to claim victory in the 200 free, marking the 8th fastest time in the NCAA. Sydney Pickrem took the 200 IM with a speedy 1:58.30, clocking the 2nd fastest time in the NCAA this season. Pickrem also took the 100 breast in 1:00.88, the 8th fastest time nationally this season, while Anna Belousova came in 2nd with a 1:01.08, which ranks 10th.

PRESS RELEASE – TEXAS WOMEN:

AUSTIN, Texas – The No .1 University of Texas Women’s Swimming and Diving team took down in-state rival and No. 6 Texas A&M in a dual meet on Friday night at the Texas Swimming Center.

Score

Texas 172, Texas A&M 123

Wins

200 Medley Relay – Julia Cook , Olivia Anderson , Claire Adams , Grace Ariola (1:39.16)

1000 Freestyle – Joanna Evans (9:47.68)

100 Backstroke – Claire Adams (52.56)

200 Butterfly – Remedy Rule (1:56.68)

50 Freestyle – Grace Ariola (22.52)

100 Freestyle – Julia Cook (49.76)

200 Backstroke – Claire Adams (1:55.54)

500 Freestyle – Joanna Evans (4:49.44)

100 Butterfly – Remedy Rule (53.84)

1-meter Diving – Murphy Bromberg (319.73)

3-meter Diving – Alison Gibson (347.63)

Meet Notes

The Longhorns extended their dual meet winning streak to 16 wins with the victory.

With the win tonight, Texas earned its third-straight top-20 win on the season and fourth-straight over Texas A&M.

Joanna Evans set the fastest pace this year for the NCAA in the 1000 freestyle with her 9:47.68. Evie Pfeifer also cracked the top-three in the NCAA this year with a 9:49.02 time.

set the fastest pace this year for the NCAA in the 1000 freestyle with her 9:47.68. also cracked the top-three in the NCAA this year with a 9:49.02 time. Claire Adams put down the fourth-fastest pace this year in the NCAA with a 52.56 in the 100 backstroke. She also notched the eighth-fastest in the 200 back (1:55.54).

Up Next

The Longhorns will travel to California to face No. 2 Stanford on Nov. 9 and then head to Berkeley to face No. 5 California on Nov. 10. Texas took over the No. 1 spot in the latest CSCAA rankings from Stanford who is the two-time defending champions.