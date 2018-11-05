KT Kustritz Posts D3-Leading 100 Breast in Tri With Ohio State/Akron

Ohio State vs Denison vs Akron

Friday, November 2nd

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Ohio State – 174.5, Akron – 124.5

Ohio State – 224, Denison – 75

Akron – 223, Denison 75

MEN

Ohio State – 221 Denison – 75

Division III powerhouse Denison went toe to toe with in-state DI opponents Akron and Ohio State, ultimately falling to both, but picking up 2 event wins in the process. KT Kustritz, a DIII standout, was responsible for those wins, sweeping the women’s breaststroke events. Kustritz blasted a NCAA DIII leading time of 1:01.44. That time is so dominant in DIII that she is now the top ranked 100 breaststroker by 2.42 seconds. She then went on to win the 200 breast, posting a 2:17.41. That time ranks 1st nationally by even more – 4.46 seconds. Kustritz beat out Ohio State’s Hanna Gresser to claim both victories. Gresser and Kustritz both threw down very quick breast splits on the 200 medley relay, with Gresser splitting 27.84 and Kustritz 27.80.

Freshmen led the way for Ohio State’s men’s 200 medley relay, with RJ Kondalski leading off in 22.47 and Jason Mathews following with a 24.67 breast split. Mathews went on to win the men’s breast events, finishing off his season bests in both. In the 100 breast, Mathews posted a 54.96, coming in roughly half a second off his season best of 54.43, which ranks 4th in the Big Ten. Similarly, Mathews swam a 2:01.97 to win the 200 breast, 2.82 seconds off his season best, which ranks 2nd in the 200 breast.

Freshman Ruslan Gaziev blasted a 1:37.74 to win the men’s 200 free, marking a season best for Gaziev, Ohio State’s fastest 200 this season, and the 5th fastest time in the Big Ten this year. Gaziev also won the 200 back, swimming a season best 1:49.71.

Kathrin Demler pulled off the women’s 1000 free/200 free double, first taking the 1000 in a sub-10:00 performance. Demler swam a 9:57.48 to win the 1000, marking her season best, Ohio State’s fastest time this season, and the 5th fastest time in the Big Ten. She then turned around and won the women’s 200 with a 1:48.85, also a season best and Ohio State’s fastest time this season, as well as the 6th fastest in the Big Ten.

Akron Freshman Sarah Watson came up big for the Zips, starting her meet off with a speedy 24.24 fly split on the 200 medley relay. She went on to claim victory in the 200 IM, posting a season best 2:03.52, which ranks 2nd in the MAC this year. Paulina Nogaj swept the women’s fly events, claiming the 100 fly in 54.23, just off her MAC-leading season best of 53.93. Nogaj also won the 200 fly in a season best and MAC-leading time of 2:00.77.

PRESS RELEASE – OHIO STATE:

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No 10. men and No. 15 women’s Ohio State swimming & diving team made a statement on Friday evening at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, defeating the No. 22 Akron women’s team, 174.5-124.5, and both the Denison squads. The men took down the Big Red by a score of 221-75, and the women downed the team, 224-75.

The Buckeyes saw a plethora of season-bests, winning a total of 27 individual events and relays. The OSU women took down the Zips’ 400 Free Relay squad that has the No. 6 time in the nation.

OVERALL EVENT WINS

• Women’s 200 Medley Relay – (Kahmann, Gresser, Bradley, Rayner), 1:40.41

• Men’s 200 Medley Relay – (Kondalski, Mathews, Salazar, Gaziev), 1:28.81

• Women’s 1000 Free – Kathrin Demler, 9:57.48

• Men’s 1000 Free – Nick Hogsed, 9:20.37

• Women’s 200 Free – Kathrin Demler, 1:48.85

• Men’s 200 Free – Ruslan Gaziev, 1:37.74

• Women’s 100 Back – Kristen Romano, 55.21

• Men’s 100 Back – Andrew Loy, 50.21

• Men’s 100 Breast – Jason Mathews, 54.96

• Men’s 200 Fly – Henrique Painhas, 1:49.16

• Women’s 50 Free – Freya Rayner, 23.04

• Men’s 50 Free – Kalvin Koethke, 20.60

• Women’s 100 Free – Taylor Petrak, 51.25

• Men’s 100 Free – Michael Salazar, 45.73

•Women’s 3-meter – Lexie Barker, 313.90

• Men’s 3-meter – Jacob Fielding, 379.45

• Women’s 200 Back – Kristen Romano, 1:58.98

• Men’s 200 Back – Ruslan Gaziev, 1:49.71

• Men’s 200 Breast – Jason Mathews, 2:01.97

• Women’s 500 Free – Molly Kowal, 4:53.45

• Men’s 500 Free – Nick Hogsed, 4:28.90

• Men’s 100 Fly – Matthew Abeysinghe, 49.57

• Women’s 1-meter – Genevieve Angerame, 262.30

• Men’s 1-meter – Jacob Fielding, 352.10

• Men’s 200 IM – Matthew Abeysinghe, 1:52.99

• Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay – (Trace, Rayner, Petrak, Jurkovic-Perisa), 3:23.94

• Men’s 400 Free Relay – (Loy, Andreis, Painhas, DeLakis), 3:02.62

HOW IT HAPPENED – WOMEN’S TEAM

• The women won the 200 Medley Relay for the second-straight meet, with Marianne Kahmann, Hanna Gresser, Rebekah Bradley and Freya Rayner posting a season-best time of 1:40.41.

• Kathrin Demler swam a career-best 1000 Free time of 9:57.48 to claim first. She then followed it up with a win in the 200 Free, registering a time of 1:48.85.

• Molly Kowal swam her first 200 Breast of the season, posting a time of 2:19.80, the second-fastest on the team this season.

• Lexie Barker won the 3-meter board for the second time this season with a season-best score of 313.90.

• Genevieve Angerame claimed her first 1-meter title of the season with a score of 262.30.

• Katie Trace, Rayner, Taylor Petrak and Lujica Jurkovic-Perisa claimed first in the 400 Free Relay, beating out the No. 6 team in the nation, Akron, by a second.

HOW IT HAPPENED – MEN’S TEAM

• The men dominated the 200 Medley Relay, taking the top five spots. RJ Kondalski, Jason Mathews, Michael Salazar and Ruslan Gaziev placed first with a time of 1:28.81, a season-best.

•The team proceeded to dominate in the 1000 Free, snagging the top three spots. Nick Hogsed was the top Buckeye with a time of 9:20.37, a new season-best.

• Ruslan Gaziev finished first in the 200 Free, touching the wall at 1:37.74, his fastest time of the season yet.

• Kalvin Koethke won his first individual event of the season with a 50 Free time of 20.60, also a season-best.

• Gaziev swam his first 200 Back of the season, winning the race with a time of 1:49.71.

• Hogsed won the 500 Free with a season-best time of 4:28.90 and sweeping the men’s distance events.

• Matthew Abeysinghe won the 100 Fly with a time of 49.57, his first time swimming the race this season. He also swam his first 200 IM of the season, winning with a time of 1:52.99.

• Jacob Fielding swept titles on both the 3-meter (379.45) and the 1-meter (352.10).

UP NEXT

Ohio State hosts Kenyon on Friday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. Select members of the squad will also be competing in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Nov. 10-11 in West Lafayette, Ind.

PRESS RELEASE – AKRON:

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 22 University of Akron swimming and diving team split a meet with Denison and No. 15 Ohio State on Friday night in Columbus, Ohio at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. The Zips topped Denison, 223-75, and were edged by Ohio State, 174.5-124.5.

“I’m very proud of how we competed tonight. We competed toe to toe with a very good program and I am happy with the conduct of our team during the meet,” said head coach Brian Peresie . “We did not back down and kept fighting until the last relay touched the wall.”

Akron opened the meet with the 200 medley relay team of senior Sadie Fazekas (Windsor, Ontario), sophomore Paula Garcia (Madrid, Spain), freshman Sarah Watson (Winnipeg, Manitoba) and freshman Sofia Henell (Linkoping, Sweden) clocking in at second place with a time of 1:41.34. Ohio State and Denison took first and third, respectively, in the event.

In the next two events, Akron earned two more second place marks with sophomore Brooke Lamoureux (Belleville, Ontario) touching the wall in a time of 10:12.32 in the 100 freestyle, and freshman Avery Movold (Prince George, British Columbia) finishing the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:50.01.

In the fourth women’s event of the night, Fazekas tied for second with the Buckeyes’ Marianne Kahmann with a time of 55.40 in the 100 backstroke. Freshman Olivia Gardner (Redditch, England) touched the wall next at 57.30.

In the 100 breaststroke, Garcia came in third in a time of 103.69. Sophomore Paulina Nogaj (Radom, Poland) earned Akron’s first top finish, turning in a time of 2:00.77 in the 200 butterfly. The Zips had two more finish in the top five of the 200 butterfly, with junior Mackenzie Vargas (Roseville, Calif.) taking third (2:01.84) and junior Jessica Bonezzi (Wooster, Ohio) placing fourth (2:04.14).

In the 50 freestyle, Henell placed second with a time of 23.58, while senior Ragen Engel’s (Springfield, Ohio) time of 23.82 ranked third.

With the competition transition to the three-meter diving event, senior Karly Crail (Edgewood, Ky.) led the Zips with a score of 261.95 to place second, while sophomore Andrea Bugariu’s (Troy, Mich.) score of 209.85 came in third place.

Engel clocked in at 51.53 in the 100 freestyle to take third. In the same event, Fazekas and junior Morgan Waggoner (Fremont, Ohio) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Akron earned both second and third in the next two events. Movold touched the wall second at 2:00.00 in the 200 backstroke, while Gardner placed third with a time of 2:01.71. In the 200 breaststroke, Garcia’s time of 2:19.09 ranked second and junior Jackie Pash (Carmel, Ind.) came in third with a time of 2:19.74.

Nogaj earned her second win of the night, turning in a top time of 54.23 in the 100 butterfly. Watson added points for the Zips, taking second (54.59).

Back on the boards, Crail earned second with 256.95.

Watson picked up a first-place finish for the Zips in the 200 individual medley, clocking in with a time of 2:03.52. Pash and Nogaj finished third and fourth, respectively, to help Akron with the majority of the top five in the event.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Engel, Fazekas, Waggoner and Henell capped off the Zips night placing second with a time of 3:24.93.

“We had some very impressive individual performances and we had strong efforts on our relays too,” Peresie said. “I’m looking forward to tomorrow as we end the week competing against the Cardinals of Ball State.”

The Zips remain on the road as they travel to take on Ball State in a Mid-American Conference dual on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE – DENISON WOMEN:

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 2 ranked Denison women’s swimming and diving suffered a pair of losses on Friday night to the NCAA Division I’s University of Akron (No. 22), 223-75, and the Ohio State University (No. 15), 224-75, at OSU’s McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio.

Collecting nine, top-five finishes against the two Division I programs, the Big Red were led by a pair of event victories from junior All-American KT Kustritz. Logging ‘B’ cut times in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke, Kustritz finished the 100 in 1:01.44, just .31 seconds short of an ‘A’ cut time, and clocked in with a 2:17.41 in the 200. She also collected ‘B’ cut times in the 200 IM (5th – 2:05.46), and joined Angela Le, Maddie Hopkins, and Casey Kirby to finish third overall in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:43.97.

Kate Mesaros followed Kustritz in both breaststroke events, placing fifth place in the 100 (1:04.96) and posting a ‘B’ cut time of 2:21.87 in the 200 in seventh place. Freshman Olivia Lantry rounded out the top 10 for Denison in the 100 with a 1:06.68, while Marie Lehman (11th – 1:08.12), Michaela Morrison (13th – 1:08.17), and Elle Stevens (15th – 1:10.12) followed.

Denison’s final ‘B’ cut time of the night went to Hopkins in the 100 fly with a 56.61. Junior Zoe Whelan finished less than a second behind Hopkins in sixth place, posting a time of 57.51, and Le placed 11th overall with a 58.94. Whelan also highlighted DU’s efforts in the 200 butterfly after logging a 2:06.65 in sixth place. She was followed by Logan Wickman in ninth (2:12.87) and Kaila Byerly in 10th (2:13.88).

In the backstroke, Kirby paced the Big Red in the 100 and 200, placing sixth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.22, and then ninth in the 200 in 2:08.37.

The freestyle events were headlined by Hopkins placing ninth in the 50 free with a 24.57, junior Natalie Zaravella finishing in ninth place in the 200 free (1:57.39), and Hannah Rusinko coming in 10th in the 1,000 free event with a final time of 10:34.15. Morrison led the Big Red in the 100 free (10th – 53.50) and Grace Kacmarek paced DU in the 500 (10th – 5:11.92).

Denison closed out the swimming events with the 400 free relay where the group of Hopkins, Kirby, Morrison, and Gabriella Nutter placed fifth overall after clocking in at 3:34.24.

On the diving boards, Emma Weber led the Big Red with a fourth-place finish and a score of 196.45 on the three-meter board and then finished in seventh in the one-meter dive with a 198.05. Freshman Mattie Stauss placed fifth overall in the three-meter (192.90) and finished the one-meter dive in eighth place (174.45).

Denison will return to the pool on Saturday, November 3 at 1 p.m. when they host Xavier University for their first home meet of the 2018-19 season.

PRESS RELEASE – DENISON MEN:

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The top-ranked team in Division III clashed with the 10th ranked team in Division on Friday night at the McCorkle Aquatics Pavilion where Ohio State came away with a 221-75 victory over the Denison Big Red.

This is the 10th straight season that Ohio State has hosted Denison in a dual meet on the OSU campus. This year, Denison was led by Bebe Wang who finished third in the 200 backstroke (1:50.32), fourth in the 100 backstroke (51.56) and second in the 200 IM (1:55.93).

Matt Hedman finished fourth in the 1,000 free in 9:31.23 and was second in the 500 free, touching in 4:37.96. First-year Dayen Wilson followed in third place in the 500 free in 4:47.47.

In the 100 fly, Kymani Senior was the runner-up in 51.24. Senior Kenny Fox followed in third at 51.88. In the 50 free, Senior was fourth (21.74) and Christen Kelly was fifth in 21.78.

Another second-place finish was turned in by Ryan Stevenson in the 200 breaststroke (2:12.06). Drake Horton placed fifth in the 100 free (47.07) and Tiernan Foster-Smith was fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 57.73.

Denison divers Liam Simmons and Brendan Downey placed seventh and eighth, respectively on both boards. Simmons posted a six-dive score of 197.80 on the 1-meter board and a 181.45 on the 3-meter board. Downey checked in at 154.15 (1-meter) and 158.35 (3-meter).

The Big Red is back in action on Saturday (Nov. 3) when they host Xavier University at 1 p.m.