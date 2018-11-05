Ames Girls Win 4th Consecutive Iowa High School State Title

2018 IGHSAU State Swimming & Diving Meet

November 2-3, 2018

Marshalltown, Iowa

Marshalltown YMCA

Full Results (PDF)

The Ames High School girls won the Iowa State Swimming & Diving title over the weekend in Marshalltown, their fourth straight victory and 8th in the last nine years. This was the first time since 1985 that a girls High School State meet in Iowa contested both prelims and finals.

Ames’ closest challenge came from Dowling Catholic, who ultimately finished 53 points back of the champs. Ames scored 372 points, with Dowling Catholic 2nd with 319 and Bettendorf back in 3rd at 194.

Ames’ three individual event wins came from seniors. Amy Feddersen successfully defended her 100 freestyle title in a very close race with Ankeny’s Jasmine Rumley, coming back on the second 50 to win by .02 in 49.75. Feddersen set the State Championship Record last year in 49.54.

Earlier in the finals session Feddersen was on the other side of a very close race in the 200 free, leading by a full second at the 150 before defending champ Claire Culver came back with a sizzling 27.43 last 50 to win in 1:48.68. Feddersen faded on the way home in 28.59, settling 2nd 14-one-hundredths back in 1:48.82.

Molly Winer won the 100 breast for Ames in 1:02.17, defending her title after fending off a tough challenge from Dowling Catholic’s Mary Martin (1:02.42). Martin, a sophomore, showed incredible improvement after placing 5th in her first year in 1:05.55.

Like Feddersen and Winer, diver Jayna Misra successfully defender her title in the 1-meter for Ames, putting up a score of 555.35 to beat the next highest finisher (Ayla Taylor, 476.75) by close to 80 points. Her score was just off the State Record of 561.10, set by Jacintha Thomas of Iowa City West in 2014.

Ames also won both freestyle relays, setting a new State Record in the 4×50 in a time of 1:33.50. Feddersen led off in 23.19, and then Meghan Donald (23.56), Winer (23.50) and Brinley Horras (23.25) finished things off to break the old record of 1:33.83 set by West Des Moines Valley back in 2007. Bettendorf (1:35.42) placed 2nd, and Rumley anchored in 22.72 for 3rd place Ankeny (1:35.77).

They closed the meet out with a close win in the 4×100 free, as Feddersen erased a one second deficit on the anchor leg with a 49.45 split to edge Dowling Catholic (3:26.04) in a time of 3:25.55. Dowling Catholic’s top split came from junior Berit Quass, who was 50.81 swimming third. Freshman Scarlet Martin blasted a 50.31 leg swimming third for 3rd place Iowa City West (3:30.13).

Quass was the only swimmer to win two individual events for the meet, and she also set a pair of State Championship Records in the prelims. Quass clocked 53.67 in the 100 fly heats, breaking her record of 54.38 set last year, and then defended her title in the final in 54.16. Scarlet Martin nearly ran her down on the back half, finishing just .05 back in 54.21.

Quass also broke the 500 free record of 4:50.27 in the prelims in 4:48.88, and then defended her title in the final in 4:50.96 over Aurora Roghair (4:53.20) of Iowa City West.

Quass was apart of another State Record in the 4×50 medley relay, as Katie Broderick (26.13), Mary Martin (28.07), Quass (24.15) and Mary Sweetman (23.65) put up a 1:42.00 for Dowling Catholic to break Ames’ 2016 mark of 1:43.78.

OTHER WINNERS

Similar to how she improved from 5th to 2nd in the 100 breast, Mary Martin won the 200 IM in a time of 2:02.96 after placing just 11th last year. Martin used a 28.30 freestyle split to overtake Arianna Ottavianelli (2:03.16) who held the lead at the 150. Scarlet Martin (2:03.33) was the leader after the backstroke but was passed on the breaststroke and ultimately took 3rd.

In addition to her runner-up finish in the 100 free, Jasmine Rumley won the 50 free by a wide margin in 22.64, falling just 0.13 off the State Record. Dowling Catholic's Broderick was 2nd in 23.55, nine-tenths back.

Broderick had a win of her own in the 100 back, clocking 55.77 to edge out Grace Freriks (55.87) of Cedar Falls and Annie Galvin (55.92) of Ames.

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Ames, 372 Dowling Catholic, 319 Bettendorf, 194 Ankeny, 185 Cedar Falls, 153

Full results and team scores available here.