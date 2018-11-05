Virginia’s Sydney Dusel Tabbed as ACC Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Virginia Athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia diver Sydney Dusel (Naperville, Ill.) was named the ACC Diver of the Week by the league office on Monday (Nov. 5).

Dusel swept the diving events in the dual meet against No. 8 Louisville, helping to lead the No. 7 Cavaliers to a victory in their first road dual meet of the year. Dusel topped the 1m board on Friday with a score of 300.75, before recording a career-best score of 342.30 on the 3m board on Saturday.

The win on the 3m was the fourth consecutive for Dusel. She remains undefeated in the event this season.

The ACC honor is the second of the season for Dusel, who captured the conference accolade with her performance at the SMU Classic. She tied as the meet’s diving point total winner after finishing first on the 3m board and second on the 1m board.

Dusel will compete with the Cavaliers this weekend at the inaugural ACC/Big Ten Challenge (Nov. 10-11) in West Lafayette, Ind.