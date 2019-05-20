Watch: Race Videos From Day 4 of the Bloomington PSS

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19, 2019

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, Indiana

Long course meters (LCM) format

Eastern Time zone

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Thursday timed finals 4 PM)

Meet site

Psych sheets

Live results

Swimmers competed in the 4th stop of the 2019 Pro Swim Series this weekend in Bloomington, Indiana. If you missed seeing it live, you can watch all the action here courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube. Below are the race videos from day 4 of the meet. That includes the 100 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, 50 free, and 800 free.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK:

MEN’S 100 BACK:

Grigory Tarasevich– 54.28 Nikos Sofianidis- 55.12 Gabriel Fantoni- 55.25

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:

MEN’S 200 BREAST:

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

MEN’S 100 FLY:

WOMEN’S 200 IM:

Madisyn Cox– 2:11.10 Asia Seidt- 2:15.03 Allie Szekely-2:16.23

MEN’S 200 IM:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE:

MEN’S 50 FREE:

WOMEN’S 800 FREE:

Katie Ledecky– 8:10.70 Sierra Schmidt- 8:36.71 Ally McHugh- 8:37.34

MEN’S 800 FREE: