Watch: Race Videos From Day 4 of the Bloomington PSS

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES
- Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19, 2019
- Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, Indiana
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Eastern Time zone
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Thursday timed finals 4 PM)
- Meet site
- Psych sheets
- Live results
Swimmers competed in the 4th stop of the 2019 Pro Swim Series this weekend in Bloomington, Indiana. If you missed seeing it live, you can watch all the action here courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube. Below are the race videos from day 4 of the meet. That includes the 100 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, 50 free, and 800 free.
WOMEN’S 100 BACK:
- Regan Smith– 58.82
- Isabelle Stadden– 1:00.26
- Lisa Bratton- 1:00.88
MEN’S 100 BACK:
- Grigory Tarasevich– 54.28
- Nikos Sofianidis- 55.12
- Gabriel Fantoni- 55.25
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:
- Annie Lazor– 2:20.77
- Emily Escobedo- 2:24.51
- Lilly King– 2:24.60
MEN’S 200 BREAST:
- Cody Miller– 2:08.98
- Will Licon– 2:10.97
- Daniel Roy– 2:12.00
WOMEN’S 100 FLY:
- Sarah Gibson– 58.41
- Regan Smith– 58.52
- Lillie Nordmann- 59.31
MEN’S 100 FLY:
- Luis Martinez– 51.81
- Vini Lanza– 52.72
- Gabriel Fantoni- 53.71
WOMEN’S 200 IM:
- Madisyn Cox– 2:11.10
- Asia Seidt- 2:15.03
- Allie Szekely-2:16.23
MEN’S 200 IM:
- Jay Litherland– 2:00.64
- Will Licon– 2:02.03
- Vini Lanza– 2:02.75
WOMEN’S 50 FREE:
- Simone Manuel– 24.41
- Julie Meynen- 25.13
- Margo Geer– 25.24
MEN’S 50 FREE:
- Ali Khalafalla– 22.05
- Robert Howard- 22.19
- Nathan Adrian– 22.22
WOMEN’S 800 FREE:
- Katie Ledecky– 8:10.70
- Sierra Schmidt- 8:36.71
- Ally McHugh- 8:37.34
MEN’S 800 FREE:
- Zane Grothe– 7:53.40
- Felix Auboeck- 8:04.69
- Mikey Calvillo- 8:08.56
