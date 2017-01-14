Watch: Notre Dame Takes Training Trip to Florida

The University of Notre Dame men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams travelled down south to Naples, Florida to put in some hard work after the holidays. Check out some of the highights from the team’s trip in this video they put together for their fans.

The Notre Dame men currently hold a winning dual meet record of 6-1 for the 2016-17 season. They’ve recorded victories over Michigan State, Iowa, Oakland, Georgia Tech, Purdue, and Pittsburgh in dual meet action. Their only loss was to Virginia Tech. The women currently hold a winning dual meet record of 10-0 with victories over Michigan State, Iowa, Indiana State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Rutgers, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and Illinois.

The men and women each have 4 more dual meets remaining on the schedule before they head into the postseason. They’re slated to swim against Northwestern, Louisville, IUPUI, and Ball State. The Fighting Irish will also compete at the Shamrock Invitational on January 27-28 and the Ohio State Winter Invitational on February 11-12.

Following the Ohio State Winter Invitational, the next meet for the women will be the ACC Championships from February 13-16. A week later, the men will head to the ACC Championships from February 27-March 2.