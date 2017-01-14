Washburn Celebrates Senior Night With Record-Setting Efforts

Wabash honored the three senior members of the swimming and diving team during its final home meet of the season Friday night, a 137-89 victory over Illinois Wesleyan University.

Seniors Daniel McCormick , Anthony Repay , and Wyatt Tarter were recognized, along with their parents, for their four years as members of the Wabash team.

The evening also featured three record-breaking performances by the Little Giants. Sophomore divers Max Von Deylen and Aaron Embree — broke two of the oldest school records at Wabash — the 11-event one and three-meter diving marks. Von Deylen snapped Ron Zimmerman’s three-meter mark of 497.05 set in 1992 by winning the Friday evening competition with a total of 500.75 points, also breaking the Class of 1950 Natatorium record. Embree broke Zimmerman’s school record of 465.20 set in 1992 by winning the one-meter competition with a total of 465.90. Van Deylen placed second with a score of 432.35 in that event.

Benny Liang broke his own record in the 100-yard individual medley, besting his old time of 53.92 with a top time of 52.93. Tater turned in a time of 58.61 in the event to score nine points for the Little Giants, with Repay adding another four points with a time of 59.57. McCormick scored fourth-place points by finishing in 1:00.33.

Wabash opened competition with a 1-2 finish in the 200 medley relay. Joey Karczewski , Hunter Jones , Liang, and Jacob Riley won the race with a time of 1:36.53. David Johnson , McCormick, Scott Ogle, and Repay combined for a time of 1:41.91.

Chris Dabrowski claimed the top spot in the 400-yard individual medley, finishing in 4:23.21. Kyle Louks won the 50 free at 22.46 with teammate Colt O’Brien placing third at 23.20. O’Brien came back two events later to capture the title in the 100 butterfly with a time of 53.21. Karczewski placed second by finishing in 56.53. Ogle finished in 57.49 to give the Little Giants a sweep of the top-three spots.

Louks raced to a first-place finish in the 100 free with a time of 48.76 ahead of Tarter in second at 49.42. Dabrowski touched in 50.93 to add another 1-2-3 finish for Wabash. Dakota Rhodes turned in a time of 56.40 to win the 100 backstroke. He also placed second in the 200 free by touching the wall in 1:50.49. Kevin Sheridan finished in 1:50.67 to place third in that event. Sheridan added a second-place finish in the 500 free by touching the wall in 5:07.87.

Hunter Jones closed out the individual portion of the meet with the top time in the 100 breaststroke o 59.78.

The three seniors were joined by Louks in the final event — the 200-yard free relay — to score a win with a time of 1:30.86.

Wabash was scheduled to compete Saturday at Washington University-St. Louis, however weather and road conditions forced that dual meet to be cancelled. The Little Giants at IUPUI next Friday evening beginning at 6 p.m.

News courtesy of Wabash Athletics.