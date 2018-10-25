Watch McEvoy Take Down #KingKyle On Day 1 Of Aussie SC C’ships

2018 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fastest LCM 100 freestyler ever in a textile suit, Cameron McEvoy, was back in form this evening while competing in the SCM version of the event on day 1 of the 2018 Australian Short Course Championships. In a field that included Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers, 24-year-old McEvoy led wire-to-wire in the men’s 100m free event to check-in with a time of 46.32, his fastest SCM outing since 2016.

McEvoy made the decision earlier this fall to move training homes from Bond University under longtime coach Richard Scarce and instead try out TSS Aquatics under coach Chris Nesbit. The Olympian made a modest start in September at a local meet, notching pedestrian LCM times of 51.11 in the 100m free and 57.98 in the 100m fly.

His performance tonight will feed into the Aussie’s confidence heading into the Short Course World Championships, however, with his 46.32 now situated as 3rd fastest in the world this season.

