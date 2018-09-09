Aussie Cameron McEvoy Makes Modest Start At TSS Aquatics

The fastest 100m freestyler ever in a textile suit, Cameron McEvoy of Australia, has competed in his first meet since switching up training homes.

As announced last month, 24-year-old McEvoy made the decision to leave Bond University and longtime coach Richard Scarce in search of a career reboot leading up to the 2020 Olympic Games. After trialing at Griffith University and Brisbane Grammar, McEvoy decided to move to TSS Aquatics under elite coach Chris Nesbit.

Along with open water standout and Commonwealth Games 800m free bronze medalist Kiah Melverton, 200m fly Commonwealth silver medalist Laura Taylor and 1500m Pan Pacs qualifier Maddy Gough, McEvoy took part in a local competition over the weekend representing his new club. Under heavy training in both the pool and the gym, swimmers competed at the 2018 TSS Aquatic LC Preparation Meet in Southport, QLD.

Meet Results

Overall the results were on the sluggish side across the board, with McEvoy winning the men’s 100m freestyle in a time of 51.11. That’s more than 4 seconds away from his 47.04 textile world record, as well as a good distance off even the pedestrian (by his historical standards) 48.44 he clocked on the Gold Coast to place 4th in the event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

McEvoy also competed in the 100m fly at the TSS Aquatics meet, where he settled for 2nd with a modest 57.98. New Zealand’s Sam Perry took the win in 55.56.

Additional result sincluded Olympic butterflier David Morgan winning the 50m free in 23.92, Laura Taylor taking an ‘off event’, the women’s 50m back, in 32.56 and Maddy Gough (31.89) placing 2nd behind teammate Stella Cole (29.84) in the women’s 50m fly.

Most elite Australians are gearing up for this year’s Australian Short Course Championships which take place October 25th-27th in Melbourne.