Watch Michael Andrew Take Down Chad Le Clos In 100 Fly

2018 FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – KAZAN
- Friday, September 7th – Sunday, September 9th
- Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia
- LCM
- SwimSwam Meet Preview
- Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap/Day 2 Finals Recap
- Entries List
- Results
America’s Michael Andrew is competing at the first stop of the 2018 World Cup series, making his mark in the Aquatics Palace pool in Kazan. Following his successful summer where he clinched 4 national titles and took gold in the men’s 50m free at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, the 19-year-old is continuing to make waves against big stars both near and far.
On night 1 in Kazan, Andrew powered his way to a silver medal in the men’s 50m free behind the home country’s Vlad Morozov. Morozov touched in 21.49, with Andrew claiming the only other sub-22 second time in 21.99.
Before that race, however, Andrew muscled his way to an impressive victory over South Africa’s Chad Le Clos in the men’s 100m fly. Splitting 23.92/28.04, Andrew clocked the only sub-52 second outing of the field in 51.96, a time within half a second of his personal best of 51.53 from Pan Pacs.
Watch how most of the race unfolded below, courtesy of FINA.
Fantastic race in the men’s #100FLY #Kazan #FINA #SWC18. Last year’s overall FINA World Cup winner on the men’s side @chadleclos92 in action 📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV @fina1908 pic.twitter.com/LRqrhFVfUt
— FINA (@fina1908) September 7, 2018
Great race. The times will get much faster as the circuit goes on, it will be great to see how these two push each other.