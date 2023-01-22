Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Leon Marchand Sets New NCAA Record in 400 IM with 3:31.84 at Dual Meet

#9/1 CAL VS. NR/#4 ARIZONA STATE

  • January 21, 2023
  • Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • 11:00 AM Pacific Time (2:00 PM Eastern Time)
  • Live Stream
  • Live Results on Meet Mobile
  • Meet Preview
  • Live Recap 

Leon Marchand continued to shine this weekend setting a new NCAA record in the 400 IM Saturday while suited up in Arizona State’s dual meet against defending NCAA Champions Cal. Marchand can be seen in the video above in lane four suited up in blue. He gets out to a quick lead and is clearly the first to touch at the 50 mark.

Marchand broke Hugo Gonzalez‘s record of 3:32.88 which he set at NCAAs last year. Gonzalez can also be seen in this race, right below Marchand in lane three. Gonzalez was not suited up and ended up swimming a time of 3:57.92 to finish fifth.

Split Comparison:

MARCHAND ASU V CAL (2023) MARCHAND 2022 NCAAS
GONZALEZ 2022 NCAAS
Fly 22.78 22.88 22.38
Fly 25.97 (48.75) 26.04 (48.92) 26.09 (48.47)
Back 27.15 27.54 27.19
Back 26.53 (53.68) 27.25 (54.79) 26.65 (53.84)
Breast 29.55 30.06 29.06
Breast 29.75 (59.30) 30.60 (1:00.66) 29.84 (58.90)
Free 25.95 25.58 26.21
Free 24.16 (50.11) 24.13 (49.71) 25.46 (51.67)
Total Time 3:31.84 3:34.45 3:32.88

Marchand swam a total of four of the top times in the NCAA this weekend, including going the top time in the 200 breaststroke twice.

His 400 IM here was his fourth event of the dual meet after already competing in the 200 medley relay, 100 breast, and 200 breast. Notably, it was estimated that there were about 35 minutes between his 200 breast and 400 IM.

The #1, #5, #6, and #11 performances in the event all-time now belong to Marchand. He currently holds the top time in the NCAA by about 3.5 seconds.

1
