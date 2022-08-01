Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Commonwealth Games Full Day 2 Finals

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

  • Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Birmingham, England
  • Sandwell Aquatic Center
  • Start Times
    • Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
    • Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
  • LCM (50m)
  • Meet Central
  • Event Schedule
  • Entry List (PDF)
  • Live Results

Spencer Penland contributed to this report.

Did you miss the second day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games? Maybe you just want to relive the highlights, or your catching up on all the action. Either way, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full day 2 finals session. We’ve listed the timestamps for each race below the video. If you don’t want spoilers, don’t scroll past that.

Race Timestamps

  • 7:39 – Men’s 50 Fly Final
  • 13:00 – Women’s 50 Breast Final
  • 17:44 – Women’s 50 Free Semifinals
  • 45:22 – Men’s 200 Free Final
  • 52:27 – Men’s S13 50 Free Final
  • 57:59 – Women’s S13 50 Free Final
  • 1:02.36 – Men’s 100 Breast Semifinals
  • 1:22.08 – Women’s 100 Back Semifinals
  • 1:51.24 – Men’s 400 IM Final
  • 2:00.45 – Women’s 100 Fly Final
  • 2:06.50 – Men’s 100 Back Final
  • 2:32.17 – Women’s 4×100 Free Relay
  • 2:51.25 – Men’s 4×100 Free Relay

Day 2 Finals Results

MEN’S 50 FLY FINAL

  • Commonwealth Games Record: 22.93, Ben Proud (ENG), 2014

Podium:

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST FINAL

Podium:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE SEMIFINALS

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Shayna Jack (AUS) – 24.33
  2. Meg Harris (AUS) – 24.41
  3. Emma McKeon (AUS) – 24.51
  4. Anna Hopkin (ENG) – 24.66
  5. Emma Chelius (RSA) – 24.94
  6. Danielle Hill (NIR) – 25.15
  7. Erin Gallagher (RSA) – 25.31
  8. Bella Hindley (ENG) – 25.36

MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

Podium:

MEN’S 50 FREE S13 FINAL

Podium:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE S13 FINAL

Podium:

MEN’S 100 BREAST SEMIFINALS

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Adam Peaty (ENG) – 59.02
  2. Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) – 59.80
  3. James Wilby (ENG) – 59.85
  4. Sam Williamson (AUS) – 59.98
  5. Joshua Yong (AUS) – 59.99
  6. Ross Murdoch (SCO) – 1:00.36
  7. Craig Benson (SCO) – 1:00.61
  8. Brendan Crawford (RSA) – 1:00.64

WOMEN’S 100 BACK SEMIFINALS

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Kylie Masse (CAN) -58.83
  2. Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 59.08
  3. Medi Harris (WAL) – 59.64
  4. Lauren Cox (ENG) – 1:00.36
  5. Minna Atherton (AUS) – 1:00.50
  6. Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) – 1:00.59
  7. Katie Shanahan (SCO) – 1:01.66
  8. Rebecca Meder (RSA) – 1:01.71

MEN’S 400 IM FINAL

  • Commonwealth Games Record: 4:11.04, Daniel Wallace (SCO), 2014

Podium:

  • GOLD: Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 4:08.70
  • SILVER: Brendon Smith (AUS), 4:10.15
  • BRONZE: Duncan Scott (SCO), 4:11.27

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

  • Commonwealth Games Record: 56.78, Emma McKeon (AUS), 2018

Podium:

MEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

Podium: 

  • GOLD: Pieter Coetze (RSA), 53.78
  • SILVER: Brodie Paul Williams (ENG), 53.91
  • BRONZE: Bradley Woodward (AUS), 54.06

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY FINAL

Podium:

  • GOLD: Australia, 3:30.64
  • SILVER: England, 3:36.62
  • BRONZE: Canada, 3:37.25

MEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY FINAL

  • Commonwealth Games Record: 3:12.72, AUS, 2018

Podium:

  • GOLD: Australia, 3:11.12
  • SILVER: England, 3:11.73
  • BRONZE: Canada, 3:13.01

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Sophie Kaufman

Sophie Kaufman

Sophie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, which means yes, she does root for the Bruins, but try not to hold that against her. At 9, she joined her local club team because her best friend convinced her it would be fun. Shoulder surgery ended her competitive swimming days long ago, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!