WATCH: Commonwealth Games Full Day 2 Finals

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Spencer Penland contributed to this report.

Did you miss the second day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games? Maybe you just want to relive the highlights, or your catching up on all the action. Either way, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full day 2 finals session. We’ve listed the timestamps for each race below the video. If you don’t want spoilers, don’t scroll past that.

Race Timestamps

7:39 – Men’s 50 Fly Final

13:00 – Women’s 50 Breast Final

17:44 – Women’s 50 Free Semifinals

45:22 – Men’s 200 Free Final

52:27 – Men’s S13 50 Free Final

57:59 – Women’s S13 50 Free Final

1:02.36 – Men’s 100 Breast Semifinals

1:22.08 – Women’s 100 Back Semifinals

1:51.24 – Men’s 400 IM Final

2:00.45 – Women’s 100 Fly Final

2:06.50 – Men’s 100 Back Final

2:32.17 – Women’s 4×100 Free Relay

2:51.25 – Men’s 4×100 Free Relay

Day 2 Finals Results

MEN’S 50 FLY FINAL

Commonwealth Games Record: 22.93, Ben Proud (ENG), 2014

Podium:

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST FINAL

Commonwealth Games Record: 29.82, Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 2022

Podium:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE SEMIFINALS

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

Podium:

MEN’S 50 FREE S13 FINAL

Podium:

GOLD: Nicolas Guy Turbide (CAN) – 24.32

SILVER: Stephen Clegg (SCO) – 24.33

BRONZE: Jacob Templeton (AUS) – 24.47

WOMEN’S 50 FREE S13 FINAL

Podium:

MEN’S 100 BREAST SEMIFINALS

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BACK SEMIFINALS

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Kylie Masse (CAN) -58.83 Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 59.08 Medi Harris (WAL) – 59.64 Lauren Cox (ENG) – 1:00.36 Minna Atherton (AUS) – 1:00.50 Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) – 1:00.59 Katie Shanahan (SCO) – 1:01.66 Rebecca Meder (RSA) – 1:01.71

MEN’S 400 IM FINAL

Commonwealth Games Record: 4:11.04, Daniel Wallace (SCO), 2014

Podium:

GOLD: Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 4:08.70

SILVER: Brendon Smith (AUS), 4:10.15

BRONZE: Duncan Scott (SCO), 4:11.27

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

Commonwealth Games Record: 56.78, Emma McKeon (AUS), 2018

Podium:

MEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

Podium:

GOLD: Pieter Coetze (RSA), 53.78

SILVER: Brodie Paul Williams (ENG), 53.91

BRONZE: Bradley Woodward (AUS), 54.06

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY FINAL

Podium:

GOLD: Australia, 3:30.64

SILVER: England, 3:36.62

BRONZE: Canada, 3:37.25

MEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY FINAL

Commonwealth Games Record: 3:12.72, AUS, 2018

Podium: