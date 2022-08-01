WATCH: Commonwealth Games Full Day 2 Finals

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES
- Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Birmingham, England
- Sandwell Aquatic Center
- Start Times
- Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
Spencer Penland contributed to this report.
Did you miss the second day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games? Maybe you just want to relive the highlights, or your catching up on all the action. Either way, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full day 2 finals session. We’ve listed the timestamps for each race below the video. If you don’t want spoilers, don’t scroll past that.
Race Timestamps
- 7:39 – Men’s 50 Fly Final
- 13:00 – Women’s 50 Breast Final
- 17:44 – Women’s 50 Free Semifinals
- 45:22 – Men’s 200 Free Final
- 52:27 – Men’s S13 50 Free Final
- 57:59 – Women’s S13 50 Free Final
- 1:02.36 – Men’s 100 Breast Semifinals
- 1:22.08 – Women’s 100 Back Semifinals
- 1:51.24 – Men’s 400 IM Final
- 2:00.45 – Women’s 100 Fly Final
- 2:06.50 – Men’s 100 Back Final
- 2:32.17 – Women’s 4×100 Free Relay
- 2:51.25 – Men’s 4×100 Free Relay
Day 2 Finals Results
MEN’S 50 FLY FINAL
Commonwealth Games Record: 22.93, Ben Proud (ENG), 2014
Podium:
- GOLD: Ben Proud (GBR) – 22.81
- SILVER: Tzen Wei Teong (SGP) – 23.21
- BRONZE: Cameron Gray (NZL) – 23.27
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST FINAL
Commonwealth Games Record: 29.82, Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 2022
Podium:
- GOLD: Lara van Niekerk (RSA) – 29.73
- SILVER: Imogen Louise Clark (ENG) – 30.02
- BRONZE: Chelsea Hodges (AUS) – 30.05
WOMEN’S 50 FREE SEMIFINALS
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Shayna Jack (AUS) – 24.33
- Meg Harris (AUS) – 24.41
- Emma McKeon (AUS) – 24.51
- Anna Hopkin (ENG) – 24.66
- Emma Chelius (RSA) – 24.94
- Danielle Hill (NIR) – 25.15
- Erin Gallagher (RSA) – 25.31
- Bella Hindley (ENG) – 25.36
MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL
Podium:
- GOLD: Duncan Scott (SCO) – 1:45.02
- SILVER: Tom Dean (ENG) – 1:45.41
- BRONZE: Elijah Winnington (AUS) – 1:45.62
MEN’S 50 FREE S13 FINAL
Podium:
- GOLD: Nicolas Guy Turbide (CAN) – 24.32
- SILVER: Stephen Clegg (SCO) – 24.33
- BRONZE: Jacob Templeton (AUS) – 24.47
WOMEN’S 50 FREE S13 FINAL
Podium:
- GOLD: Katja Dedekind (AUS) – 26.56
- SILVER: Hannah Russell (ENG) – 27.67
- BRONZE: Kirralee Hayes (AUS) – 28.24
MEN’S 100 BREAST SEMIFINALS
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Adam Peaty (ENG) – 59.02
- Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) – 59.80
- James Wilby (ENG) – 59.85
- Sam Williamson (AUS) – 59.98
- Joshua Yong (AUS) – 59.99
- Ross Murdoch (SCO) – 1:00.36
- Craig Benson (SCO) – 1:00.61
- Brendan Crawford (RSA) – 1:00.64
WOMEN’S 100 BACK SEMIFINALS
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Kylie Masse (CAN) -58.83
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 59.08
- Medi Harris (WAL) – 59.64
- Lauren Cox (ENG) – 1:00.36
- Minna Atherton (AUS) – 1:00.50
- Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) – 1:00.59
- Katie Shanahan (SCO) – 1:01.66
- Rebecca Meder (RSA) – 1:01.71
MEN’S 400 IM FINAL
Commonwealth Games Record: 4:11.04, Daniel Wallace (SCO), 2014
Podium:
- GOLD: Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 4:08.70
- SILVER: Brendon Smith (AUS), 4:10.15
- BRONZE: Duncan Scott (SCO), 4:11.27
WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL
Commonwealth Games Record: 56.78, Emma McKeon (AUS), 2018
Podium:
- GOLD: Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 56.36
- SILVER: Emma McKeon (AUS), 56.38
- BRONZE: Brianna Throssell (AUS), 57.50
MEN’S 100 BACK FINAL
Podium:
- GOLD: Pieter Coetze (RSA), 53.78
- SILVER: Brodie Paul Williams (ENG), 53.91
- BRONZE: Bradley Woodward (AUS), 54.06
WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY FINAL
Podium:
- GOLD: Australia, 3:30.64
- SILVER: England, 3:36.62
- BRONZE: Canada, 3:37.25
MEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY FINAL
Commonwealth Games Record: 3:12.72, AUS, 2018
Podium:
- GOLD: Australia, 3:11.12
- SILVER: England, 3:11.73
- BRONZE: Canada, 3:13.01